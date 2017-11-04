Sierra Lutheran High School students to present comedic play

Sierra Lutheran High School's Fall Play, "Foibles and Folly" by Michelle R. Davis, is described by school staff as a 90-minute quirky comedy for all ages.

The play follows teenager Amanda McGowan, who moves with her scientist father and uncle to the run-down Distinctive Manor and meets its "distinctive" inhabitants.

As the play unfolds, Amanda learns about taking the time to get to know people and standing up for the people she cares about.

"The actors have done an amazing job of getting into the minds of some truly unusual people, and finding the ways that they are, as Amanda learns, just beautiful people who have found themselves in unusual places," said Mr. Kois, the director.

The performance will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9-11. Doors will open a half-hour before show time.

Tickets are $5 at the door and $3 for children under 12 and seniors over 60.

Before the Nov. 10 performance, the SLHS Junior class will be holding a fundraiser dinner of pulled pork sandwiches, chips, and dessert for just $5 per plate. Produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Engelwood, Colo.