Silver City RV Park south of Carson City threatened by fire on two sides

Residents on either side of Silver City RV Park were warned to evacuate after fires ignited north and south of the park on Thursday.

The initial report of multiple wildfires came in at 5:20 p.m.

Firefighters from all over Carson Valley responded to the blazes, along with Douglas County sheriff's deputies.

The fire on the south side of RV Park is the largest of the two.

Deputies on scene say winds at the park are picking up the fire, which is burning in light grass.

As of 5:35 p.m., Highway 395 remains open in both directions.

Douglas authorities contacted Carson City and Washoe County to look out for fires along the highway, since that appears to be the source for this blaze.