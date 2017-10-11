Silver Springs man arrested for triple homicide

A Silver Springs man has been arrested in connection with a triple homicide on Saturday.

Scott Baskette, 48, was arrested for the deaths of Rebecca Driver, 46, Frank Evans, 68, and Coral Evans, 67, all of Silver Springs.

Deputies responded to a welfare check Oct. 7 near the 2800 block of Tonopah Avenue. There they found Driver unconscious. Her children were attempting to administer CPR to their mother, however, when deputies arrived on scene she had passed. Officials said there were suspicious circumstances involved in the cause of death

Later that evening, deputies went to the 3000 block of East Third Street, to the Evans house to notify the next of kin of their daughter's death. There they discovered evidence that led them to believe the family could be in danger and immediately entered the home to investigate where they found the couple deceased from gunshot wounds.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office worked with the Department of Public Safety Investigation Division on multiple leads that pointed to Baskette, a former boyfriend of Driver. The two had separated a month ago after a 12-year relationship.

Baskette was taken into custody by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office with support from Nevada's DPS Investigations Division and is currently being held in the detention center in Eureka, Calif., pending extradition to Nevada.

Driver leaves behind four children ages 25, 18, 16 and 14.