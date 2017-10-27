Silver (State) anniversary: Nevada has its day(s)

Today-Sunday

32nd Annual Nevada Day Carnival and Celebration — 1-9 p.m. today and 1-8 p.m. Sunday. The event will fill Mills Park with carnival rides, games, entertainment and plenty of food and craft vendors. DJs will be on hand from 3 to 7 p.m. both days. A junior roller derby bout will be at 4 with an adult bout following at 6 p.m. The Wheelhouse Skate Expo will run through the weekend.

Annual La Ke Lel Be Nevada Day Powwow — noon-9 p.m. This year the annual event, rife with traditional Native American art, food and music, is changing locations and will be held at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center on Russell Way.

Today

Free & Accepted Masons Pancake Breakfast — 6-10 a.m., Carson Lodge No. 1, 113 E. Washington St. The cost is $5 paid in cash at the door.

Republican Women's Pancake Breakfast — 7-9:30 a.m., Governor's Mansion. The annual breakfast of pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee has been a tradition for more than three decades. It raises money for scholarships for students at Carson and Dayton high schools. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 or children.

RE/Max Hot Air Balloon Launch — 8 a.m. on Carson Street.

Classic Run/Walk — 8 a.m. An annual event since 1989, the Nevada Day Classic is an 8K run, a 2-mile run and a 2-mile walk through the historic west side. All net proceeds benefit the nonprofit Guide Dogs For The Blind. Costumes are encouraged.

Flyover of Military Aircraft — 10 a.m.

Nevada Day Parade — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The parade is the cornerstone of the state's grand celebration of statehood. Hundreds of floats will reflect this year's theme: Arts & Entertainment.

World Championship Single Jack Drilling Contest — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Max Casino. The 42nd annual event, a nod to the state's mining heritage, will return to test strength and endurance as participants use hammers to drill steel bits into solid rock.

DürtyNV EDM Halloween Party — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Brewery Arts Center. In keeping with the Nevada Day theme, the Brewery Arts Center is teaming up with DürtyNV and Roska Entertainment to host dancing music by local and out-of-state DJs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The celebration will continue until early morning hours with drinks and a full open bar.

Chili Feed — noon-2 p.m., Carson Nugget. The chili feed that takes place during the Nevada Day Parade will once again be hosted by Sen. Dean Heller. Beginning in 1982, the event is held annually at the Nugget.

Beard Contest — 2 p.m., McFadden Plaza. Nevada Day's hairiest tradition got its start in 1964. It invites contestants to vie for titles like blackest, fullest, reddest and scruffiest beard, as well as longest beard and most bearded community.

Governor's Mansion Tour — 2-4 p.m. The event offers an inside look at the historic mansion on Mountain Street, where Brian Sandoval, the state's 29th governor, and his family live.

Barbecue food, games and costume contests for adults and children will be at the Monster Mash Halloween Bash from 4 to 10 p.m. at Hydra's Lair, 1802 N. Carson St., Suite 150.

Trick-or-treating is planned at a trunk or treat event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the field across from Como Park in Dayton.

Bully's Sports Bar is hosting its second annual Trunk N' Treat event from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration is $10; all makes and models are welcome. Trophies will be given for best decorated vehicle.

"Scary-oke," a Halloween karaoke event with Millers Entertainment, will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. in the Eleventh Frame Lounge at Carson Lanes.

Caterpillar's Hookah Lounge is hosting its annual Halloween party with a costume contest, drink specials and a DJ from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

A Halloween party with live music by Alias Smith will be at 8:30 p.m. at the Ponderosa Saloon in Virginia City.

Sunday

The Children's Museum of Northern Nevada's safe Halloween celebration with trick-or-treating and crafts will be from 5 to 7 p.m. It's $5 for children and free for adults to attend.

The Foundation for Carson City Parks and Recreation is hosting an open house with trick-or-treating at the Wungnema House from 2 to 5 p.m. The historic house is located in Mills Park.

The CCBMX Halloween Race will be at the Pete Livermore Sports Complex, 1555 Livermore Lane. Sign-ups will be at 9 a.m. For information, call or text 775-220-7111. Also included is trunk or treating with prizes awarded for best decorated trunk.

"The Shining" will be screened at the Galaxy Theater at 2 and 7 p.m.

The historic Mackay Mansion in Virginia City will be the site of a haunted house from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday. Also at the event will be costume and pumpkin carving contests and raffle prizes.

Monday

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center's Spooktacular Stroll is returning from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the north parking area at the center, 1600 Medical Parkway. The celebration offers trick-or-treating, a bounce house, booths, and displays of Care Flight helicopters, ambulances and fire trucks.

A pumpkin carving contest is taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the lobby of City Hall, 201 N. Carson St. The public is invited to attend and vote for the best pumpkin.

Shoe Tree Brewing Company's Halloween Eve Party Company will be from 2 to 9 p.m. A free pumpkin carving contest is planned, just bring your own pumpkin. Tools available to use will be limited.

TUESDAY

Halloween will be celebrated in Carson City.

The Carson Mall will offer safe trick-or-treating and photos from 3 to 5 p.m. The Downtown Business Association's annual Candy Crawl will get underway at 4, and trick-or-treating at the Governor's Mansion will start at 5 p.m.

Safe, indoor trick-or-treating is planned from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Nevada Humane Society, 549 Airport Road. Attendees are invited to check out spooky decorations and visit with staff, volunteers and animals.

A Halloween bake sale will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until treats run out, in the lobby of Western Nevada College's Bristlecone Building.

CenterPoint Church, 100 Breakwater Drive in Dayton, is hosting a harvest festival with games, hay rides, a bounce house, crafts and food from 5 to 7 p.m.

Trick-or-treating in Virginia City will follow the town's Goblin Parade at 5 p.m. Registration for the parade is at 4 p.m. in front of the Virginia City Jerky Co. Also in Virginia City, a night walk at the Silver Terrace Cemetery will be from 6 to 11 p.m.

An all-ages Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz and best dressed contest will be at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road, at 6:30 p.m.

A Halloween costume dance party with DJ Cowboy Bobby Truesdale is set at Carson Lanes' Eleventh Frame Lounge from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Country line dance partner lessons will be offered, then open dancing and raffles, treats, and drink specials.

Live music by Lady and the Tramps will be the highlight of a Halloween party on Tuesday at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City. The costume contest will be at 7:30 p.m.

The Blue Bull's Halloween party will be from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 107 E. Telegraph St.