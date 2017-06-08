Single lane closures on Franktown Road to be removed Friday | NevadaAppeal.com

The single lane closures currently in place on Franktown Road (State Route 877) in Washoe Valley will be removed Friday, June 9 as the Nevada Department of Transportation finalizes roadside drainage and other improvements. The lane closures will return in late summer as the road is repaved.

Single lane closures have been in place throughout May as NDOT repaired roadside drainage and repaved driveway approaches connecting to the road. All road construction-related lane closures will be removed until the road is repaved in late summer. Initially scheduled through early July, the repaving will now take place in late summer to avoid impacting other regional construction and repair efforts.

The approximately $1.4 million project by contractor A&K Earthmovers, Inc. will help preserve the roadway surface. The approximately four-mile road will be repaved to provide a smoother, safer and more durable roadway surface. As much as three inches of the roadway surface will be removed and replaced with new asphalt to provide a more durable roadway surface projected to last 12 to 15 years. The road was last fully repaved in 1996, with more recent resealing of the road surface in 2010 and 2015.