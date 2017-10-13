SlotWorld Casino in Carson City closing Sunday for remodel

SlotWorld Casino is closing at midnight Sunday so its new owner can remodel the casino.

The plan is to reopen by Thanksgiving, said Bill Henderson, director of sales at the Carson Valley Inn (CVI).

The U.S. Highway 50 casino's new owner is Mike Pegram, through G Peg II LLC, who also owns Bodines in Carson City, CVI in Minden, and Sharkey's Casino in Gardnerville.

Pegram acquired the 25,407 square-foot building on June 9 for $8.5 million.

The restaurant there is already undergoing renovations and the casino floor will be remodeled, including the renovation of the sports book.

The casino will retain the name SlotWorld.

The casino also hopes to keep many of SlotWorld's current employees, but the business is hiring for all positions, said Henderson.

A job fair will be held Oct. 25, 2-7 p.m., and Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the casino's restaurant.

SlotWorld is located at 3879 Highway 50, Carson City.