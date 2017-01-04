Spooner Summit closed due to weather | NevadaAppeal.com

Douglas County issued this alert shortly before 8:30 Wednesday:

US Highway 50 Spooner Summit westbound to Lake Tahoe is closed until further notice from SR 28 to US Hwy 395 due to slide offs and snow conditions, closed by NDOT. You can still travel from Lake Tahoe to Carson City.

According to map on carson.org, Curry Street closed from Rhodes Street to Lake Glen Drive Open to local traffic only. Due to flooding caused by plugged culvert pipe.

For up to date road conditions, check http://www.nvroads.com along with http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/roadinfo/tahoe.htm

US50 westbound (up to Tahoe) from Carson is closed due to weather driving conditions. Travel down from the lake (eastbound) still open — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) January 4, 2017

•••

7 a.m. update:

TRUCKEE — Both a winter storm warning and an avalanche warning remain in effect across the Tahoe-Truckee region Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

All schools are closed Wednesday for the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, as well as Incline Village schools on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, according to both districts.

A change in weather later Tuesday to more mild temperatures saw snow turn wetter. According to NWS, as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, Reno-Tahoe International Airport had about one-third inch of rain.

Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe reported 18 inches of new snow overnight at upper elevation, while Diamond Peak reported 12 inches. The lower you go, however, the wetter it becomes, and rain is falling as of 7 a.m. in some Truckee-Tahoe locations.

As of a 4:25 a.m. PST update from NWS, an additional 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible by 4 a.m. Thursday at lake level, with 1-2 feet of snow likely above 7,000 feet.

Wind gusts of 45 mph — and up to 100 across Sierra ridge tops — will make for dangerous driving conditions throughout the region, so motorists are encouraged to drive safe, or stay off the roads.

Visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/roadinfo/tahoe.htm to stay up to date with road conditions.

The avalanche warning will remain in effect for the Lake Tahoe Basin and much of the northern Sierra Nevada until 7 a.m. Thursday, according to NWS.