SR28 work on hold for holiday weekend

The Nevada Department of Transportation has decided to suspend work on State Route 28 near Incline Village during the Labor Day weekend.

Work will resume on Tuesday following the three-day holiday that's expected to draw large crowds to the popular beaches along that roadway.

NDOT officials said Granite Construction timed their work to be at a point where SR28 could be fully accessible to visitors in both directions over the weekend. The highway provides access to both Sand Harbor and Hidden Beach. The area draws an estimated 2.5 million vehicles each year along with up to 2,000 pedestrians and bicyclists.

Granite workers are creating a shared use path along the route along with water quality and road safety improvements. In addition, parking areas will be constructed to replace the roadside parking that has proven to be an ongoing safety hazard.

The $36 million project should be completed by the end of 2018.