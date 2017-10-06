Statewide art show to celebrate Nevada Day theme

A tribute to Nevada's arts and entertainment will kick off this year's Nevada Day festivities celebrating the same theme.

Capital Collage 2017, featuring a variety of arts and artists from across the state, will be 7-11 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, 1870 Russell Way.

"The intent is to charge us as the capital with the responsibility for bringing together arts in our state," said Mark Salinas, Carson City's director of arts and culture. "We will be celebrating the diversity of the artists, diversity of their creations, and the diversity of where they live in Nevada"

More than 20 artists and organizations will be represented in the one-night-only curated art show, which will be followed by the 79th annual Nevada Day parade on Oct. 28.

"This is not a typical gallery show of art hanging on walls," Salinas said. "Commissioned artists have been challenged to create something new and something temporary for the event."

Anthony Ortega, who won first place at the Circus Circus 24-Hour Mural Marathon, is creating a 9-by-9-foot canvas backdrop for the digital photo booth.

Recommended Stories For You

Eric Vozzola, a print maker from Las Vegas, will be designing fabric wrist bands for admittance to the show.

"Everyone who comes to the show will walk away with their own piece of artwork around their wrist," Salinas said.

The Capital Collage is being sponsored by the Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority, along with the Nevada Division of Tourism.

"We're bringing together visitors bureaus and chambers of commerce to represent their parts of the state," Salinas said. "We really see this as a statewide campaign of creative cohesion."

Proceeds from the show will serve as a fundraiser to raise money for public art programming in Carson City.

Salinas said he hopes to make Capital Collage an annual event, making art an integral part of the Nevada Day celebration.

"We hope this will become a signature event," he said.

Food will be provided by The Lady Tamales and drinks by Shoe Tree Brewing Company.

Cost is $50 per person. Order tickets online at http://www.squareup.com/store/nevada-day-inc.