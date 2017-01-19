Storms may disrupt Waste Management service temporarily | NevadaAppeal.com

With another storm on its way, Waste Management is preparing safety measures to follow as weather conditions may cause delays.

WM reports many customers in the area are concerned about missed services. WM said if a specific area of a route is deemed unsafe for operations, service will be put on hold until it’s clear.

While conditions on one road in a route may be clear, conditions on other roads within the same route may be different, which may change recycling and trash routes temporarily. According to Waste Management, 18 trucks got stuck in snow or mud last week attempting to provide service. That meant lost hours further down the route as they waited to be towed. As a result, some customers may experience uneven service between garbage and recycling collection.

WM also reminds customers the drivers of the 25-ton trucks must slow down to operate safely in storm conditions. Stopping and starting these trucks on slick streets can slow a route, which takes 8 to 12 hours. WM drivers are working longer hours to collect entire routes but, due to DOT regulations, they’re restricted to 60 hours per week.

WM will be collecting excess waste at the curb at no additional charge and without requiring customers to use extra waste stickers.

Customers with questions about storm delays can find information http://www.wm.com/weather-alert/index.jsp.

Route information is also available on http://www.Reno.WM.com.

Residents call the customer service hotline at 775-329-8822; however during severe weather hold times are longer than usual. Residents who are missed during storm weather may report it, but it’s not necessary.