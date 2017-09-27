Street Vibrations arrives in Carson City on Friday

One of the largest motorcycle events in the nation is bringing festivities to the capital city on Friday.

The Street Vibrations Fall Rally will be at the Battle Born Harley-Davidson Dealership and continue through Sunday at locations in Virginia City, Reno and Lake Tahoe.

The event features thousands of motorcycles, riders and enthusiasts who enjoy music, metal, motorcycles, celebrities, auctions, stunt shows, live entertainment and fireworks.

There will be live entertainment and vendors selling items ranging from leather chaps, helmets, artwork and sunglasses to motorcycle boots, chrome, LED lights and insurance, and motorcycles from around the west.

Street Vibrations Carson City will rock the Battle Born Harley-Davidson Dealership with live entertainment and vendors and demo rides. The Harley-Davidson Demo Truck will be at Battle Born Friday through Sunday and the WCC Stunt Team will be performing there three times each day on Friday and Saturday.

In Virginia City, the celebration will be on C Street, the main road through the historic mining town.

Other events in the area include:

Country singer-songwriter Jake Owen will take the stage at the Reno Events Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Make America Rock Again, combining the talents of Scott Stapp of Creed, Drowning Pool, Sick Puppies, Trapt and Adelitas Way, will be at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Silver Legacy's Grand Exposition Hall.

Virginia Street in downtown Reno will host multiple Street Vibrations stages with music from live bands, Ford Super Duty Demo Tours, vendors selling all things motorcycle, festival food booths and more from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Chester's Reno Harley-Davidson is also an official venue hosting entertainment, vendors, festival food and beverages.

The Reno Ballroom in downtown Reno will host participant and vendor registration, vendor booths, the Tattoo Expo, the Denver Choppers Shows and the Bike Corral where registered participants can buy or sell a motorcycle to private parties.

More than 20 bands will provide live rock 'n roll, blues and country entertainment all day and into the night on multiple stages in downtown Reno.

Denver Choppers bike shows are planned in the Reno Ballroom on Friday and Saturday. The shows provide an opportunity for the public to check out bikes from across the region in one location.

The event is free and open to the public. Motorcycle participants pay a fee to participate in Street Vibrations poker runs and walks, bike games and VIP parties. Registered participants receive a five-day VIP parking pass, an official ride pin and an official Street Vibrations 2017 T-shirt.

For information, go to http://www.roadshowsreno.com or http://www.visitrenotahoe.com/, or call 775-329-7469.