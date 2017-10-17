Strides taken in Las Vegas art scene topic of event in Carson City

The vibrancy of Las Vegas' art scene is the topic of an artists talk today sponsored by the Capital City Arts Initiative.

"Vegas Culture on the Rise," an illustrated talk by curator Michele Quinn, will start at 7 p.m. at the Community Development Building, 108 E. Proctor St.

Quinn, a gallerist and private art consultant, will discuss the progress Las Vegas has made in public art over the past decade and current developments, both public and private.

She will explore the significant installations and art events that have occurred all over the city and surrounding areas.

The speaker is the owner of MCQ Fine Art Advisory. She has served as a curatorial advisor for some the largest public/corporate contemporary art collections in the United States.

Beginning in 2006, Quinn began development of a $40 million art program for CityCenter Las Vegas. In 2016, she co-curated the Nevada Museum of Art's Tilting the Basin exhibition, a survey of contemporary art in Nevada.

There will be an informal reception for Quinn preceding her talk at 6:15 p.m. The presentation and reception are free.

The presentation is part of CCAI's ongoing Nevada Neighbors series, which will see Quinn give her talk to art students and faculty at Douglas High School and also at Sierra Nevada College.

For information about the speaker, go to http://www.mcqfineart.com. CCAI's website is at arts-initiative.org.