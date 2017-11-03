Subaru donated to Meals on Wheels

Northern Nevada Catholic Charities, in partnership with Meals on Wheels, has received a 2018 Subaru, donated by the car company to increase the number of meal deliveries they can do each month.

The Subaru is one of 50 Outbacks the company is donating nationwide.

A spokesman for Catholic Charities said the vehicle will enable them to deliver 1,600 more meals each month.

It should be easy to spot. The vehicle is wrapped with the "Meals on Wheels America" and "Subaru Loves to Help" logos.