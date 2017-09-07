Suicide awareness walk is Saturday in Carson City

Partnership Carson City is teaming with the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention and the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention for Carson City's third 5K Walk for Suicide Prevention. The walk will be 10 a.m. Saturday, beginning at the Bob McFadden Plaza, 223 W. Third St.

"Every 12 minutes someone dies by suicide," said Brooklyn Maw, youth program coordinator at Partnership Carson City. "Suicide is a prevalent issue, especially in our state. Nevada is ranked within the top five of highest suicide rates. Prevention starts within the community."

In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month in September, the walk will help educate the community about the resources available for people suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts, as well as give support for their families.

Register at http://www.nvsuicideprevention.org or the morning of the walk. Cost is $20 and includes a T-shirt. For information, call Partnership Carson City at 775-841-4730.