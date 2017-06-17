Supreme Cuisine recalls products | NevadaAppeal.com

Supreme Cuisine, a Montgomery City, Mo., establishment, is recalling approximately 325,000 pounds of meat and poultry fat and lard products due to a processing deviation, which may result in the potential growth and survival of bacterial pathogens in the products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The duck, beef and pork fat and lard items were produced and packaged from June 1, 2016 through May 8, 2017. The products have a one-year shelf life.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 34595" or "P-34595" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold through the internet and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint of a loose lid from an internet customer.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Epic Consumer Relations, at (844) 370-1971.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.