Electricity knocked out in Dayton; T-storm warning, flash flood watch issued for Northern Nevada | NevadaAppeal.com

According to NV Energy more than 1,000 Lyon County residents are without power after a thunderstorm moved through the area. Most customers are in the Silver Springs, Stagecoach area, but a few are in the Dayton area. NV Energy expects to have power restored by 7:30 p.m.

•••

The National Weather Service is monitoring increased thunderstorm development Wednesday afternoon in Northern Nevada and the eastern Sierra.

Additionally, a flash flood watch has been issued for northeast California and Nevada though 10 p.m.

At 2:41 p.m., the NWS reported developing showers and thunderstorms across the region, specifically along the U.S. Highway 395 corridor from northern Mono County through Lassen County.

"Dime-size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with these storms," the NWS reported on its website. "Best chances for gusty outflow winds will occur south of Interstate 80.

Recommended Stories For You

"Heavy rain with flash flooding is more likely north of Interstate 80 with the best chances north of Susanville."