Take a walk, read a book in Carson City park

Document your stroll by taking pictures and using the hashtags #getOTL #CCStoryStroll #IWalkForMyLibrary on social media.

Eleanor Romeo, 10, loves to read.

"I like reading the Percy Jackson series. I like history — it's about Greek gods, and it's pretty interesting," she said. "I also like the biography series, 'Who Was?' books. They're about people who made a change in the world. They're fun to read."

Eleanor's sister, Sydney, 12, would rather be outside.

"I love the lake," she said. "I like to swim and jump off rocks, and I like the warm sand."

A family outing this week satisfied both of their interests. Zach and Sara Romeo took their four children on Tuesday to the Story Stroll in Carson River Park.

"It's something we can do together as a family," said Sara Romeo. "And I've never been to this park before."

In a partnership with Carson City Parks and Recreation, the Carson City Library is participating in the international program, Outside the Lines, which promotes libraries and gets the public engaged in participating in library programs.

Pages from the bilingual picture book, "Colors! ¡Colores!" by Jorge Luján and Piet Grobler, are mounted along the river trail for participants to read as they stroll through the park, one page at a time. Each page is placed about 100 feet apart. The book will remain in the park through the end of the month.

"It's a quarter-mile to read the whole book," said Natalie Wood, creative learning manager for the Carson City Library. "It's an easy walk, and it's also a beautiful walk."

Madelyn Romeo, 5, enjoyed the stroll.

"I liked the pictures and the Spanish," she said.

Her brother, Ivan, 8, was a little distracted by nature.

"The spiders were the best part," he said. "We saw two of them on the pages."

Rob and Courtney Ghiglieri brought their two children Hannah, 3, and Barrett, 1, on an evening stroll.

"We love being outside, and we read to our kids every day," Courtney said. "Combining the outdoors with story time is a great idea."