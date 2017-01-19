‘The Chick That Couldn’t Scratch’ by Fernley author Mary Jean Kelso available | NevadaAppeal.com

‘The Chick That Couldn’t Scratch,’ a children’s book by Fernley author and illustrator Mary Jean Kelso, is available on Amazon.com. Those purchasing the book in print receive a special offer to include a Kindle copy at a reduced price. All of Kelso’s work is available at http://www.maryjeankelsoauthor.wix.com/mjkel. Contact her at mjkel@aol.com or look for her at author signings. She will be at Gift of Grace Lutheran Church’s 2nd Annual Spring/Easter Craft Fair in Fernley on April 8, and also at the 17th Annual Home & Garden Show in Fallon on April 22-23.