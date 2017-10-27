This weekend’s events

Thursday-Sunday

32nd Annual Nevada Day Carnival and Celebration — 5-9 p.m. Thursday; 1-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1-8 p.m. Sunday. The event will fill Mills Park with carnival rides, games, entertainment and plenty of food and craft vendors to celebrate Nevada's statehood. All rides on Thursday are $1 thanks to Carson City Toyota. DJs will be on hand from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Other events include roller derby bouts at 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday and a skate expo daily.

Friday-Sunday

Annual La Ke Lel Be Nevada Day Powwow — 12-9 p.m. This year the annual event, rife with traditional Native American art, food and music, is changing locations and will be held at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center on Russell Way.

Friday

Passport to Downtown — 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The Nevada Day kickoff event will offer live music, food and drink specials, art and other activities at downtown locations. Walk the downtown and get your free passport stamped from participating businesses. The passports can be redeemed for raffle tickets offering a variety of prizes including beach cruisers, jewelry and sports gear. Street performers will be lined along Carson Street from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Live music and vendors will be in Arlington Plaza from noon to 5 p.m. The raffle will be in McFadden Plaza at 4:30 p.m.

Blinky Man — 6:30 p.m. The costumed night bike ride will depart from Jimmy G's Cigar Bar, 301 N. Carson St.

Nevada Day Kickoff — 12 to 6 p.m. at Arlington Square. The event will offer food, drinks and a craft and vendor fair. Live music will start at noon with the Soul Persuaders, followed by the Rebekah Chase Band from 2 to 4 and Escalade from 4 to 6 p.m. Activities will be run by local charities including Friends In Service Helping, Advocates to End Domestic Violence, National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.

Capital Collage — 7-11 p.m. The inaugural celebration of arts and entertainment will be at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada. Tickets for $50 per person offer an evening of food, drink and live entertainment.

Saturday

Free & Accepted Masons Pancake Breakfast — 6-10 a.m., Carson Lodge No. 1, 113 E. Washington St. The cost is $5 paid in cash at the door.

Republican Women's Pancake Breakfast — 7-9:30 a.m., Governor's Mansion. The annual breakfast of pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee has been a tradition for more than three decades. It raises money for scholarships for students at Carson and Dayton high schools.

RE/Max Hot Air Balloon Launch — 8 a.m. on Carson Street.

Classic Run/Walk — 8 a.m. An annual event since 1989, the Nevada Day Classic is an 8K run, a 2-mile run and a 2-mile walk through the historic west side. All net proceeds benefit the nonprofit Guide Dogs For The Blind. Costumes are encouraged.

Flyover of Military Aircraft — 10 a.m.

Nevada Day Parade — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The parade is the cornerstone of the state's grand celebration of statehood. Hundreds of floats will reflect this year's theme: Arts & Entertainment.

World Championship Single Jack Drilling Contest — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Max Casino. The 42nd annual event, a nod to the state's mining heritage, will return to test strength and endurance as participants use hammers to drill steel bits into solid rock.

DürtyNV EDM Halloween Party — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Brewery Arts Center. In keeping with the Nevada Day theme, the Brewery Arts Center is teaming up with DürtyNV and Roska Entertainment to host dancing music by local and out-of-state DJs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The celebration will continue until early morning hours with drinks and a full open bar.

Chili Feed — 12-2 p.m., Carson Nugget. The chili feed that takes place during the Nevada Day Parade will once again be hosted by Sen. Dean Heller. Beginning in 1982, the event is held annually at the Nugget.

Beard Contest — 2 p.m., McFadden Plaza. Nevada Day's hairiest tradition got its start in 1964. It invites contestants to vie for titles like blackest, fullest, reddest and scruffiest beard, as well as longest beard and most bearded community.

Governor's Mansion Tour — 2-4 p.m. The event offers an inside look at the historic mansion on Mountain Street, where Brian Sandoval, the state's 29th governor, and his family live.

TUESDAY

Halloween will be celebrated in Carson City.