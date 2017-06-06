3 wildfires reported in Douglas County | NevadaAppeal.com

3 wildfires reported in Douglas County
June 6, 2017
A fire claimed a structure near Topaz Lake Tuesday afternoon causing the most damage to property of three reported fires.
About 2:15 p.m. the first of three Douglas County fires were reported.
The first fire, the Payne fire, was located in Alpine County, Calif., off Highway 88 near the Celio Ranch. It was reported at 100 acres at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and was 40 percent contained.
The fire was under the jurisdiction of the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest with five engines, three crews, two helicopters and three single engine air tankers working this fire.
One injury was reported.
The second fire reported was the Ray May fire, at Ray May Way and Highway 395. The fire was fully contained by 6 p.m. It was reported to be nearly four acres.
The third fire, the Topaz Lake fire, was reported about 3:30 p.m. It claimed a structure and caused evacuations near Topaz Lodge. The fire was eight acres between Topaz Lake and Highway 395 north of the California Agriculture Station.
Four engines were expected to stay on scene overnight, according to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center.
