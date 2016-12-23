Thursday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Thursday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
December 23, 2016
Thursday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 4-2-1; Daily 3 Midday: 9-7-8; Daily 4: 8-2-0-3; Daily Derby: 1st: 7 Eureka; 2nd: 3 Hot Shot; 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: 1:41.76; Fantasy 5: 03-09-24-29-34.
The jackpot for today’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $76 million.
The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $50 million.
For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.
