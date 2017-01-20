Thursday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Thursday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
January 20, 2017
Thursday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 2-7-3; Daily 3 Midday: 4-6-4; Daily 4: 7-6-2-8; Daily Derby: 1st: 6 Whirl Win; 2nd: 5 California Classic; 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: 1:42.30; Fantasy 5: 13-17-22-23-26.
The jackpot for today’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $162 million.
The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $153 million.
For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.
