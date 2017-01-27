Thursday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Thursday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
January 27, 2017
Thursday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 2-6-6; Daily 3 Midday: 3-5-4; Daily 4: 2-3-3-0; Daily Derby: 1st: 6 Whirl Win; 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George; 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: 1:49.42; Fantasy 5: 06-17-27-30-34.
The jackpot for today’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $188 million.
The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $187 million.
