 Thursday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Back to: Local

Thursday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers

Thursday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 2-6-6; Daily 3 Midday: 3-5-4; Daily 4: 2-3-3-0; Daily Derby: 1st: 6 Whirl Win; 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George; 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: 1:49.42; Fantasy 5: 06-17-27-30-34.

The jackpot for today’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $188 million.

The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $187 million.