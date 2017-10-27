Titus is Carson City Art Gallery’s featured artist
October 27, 2017
Carson City Art Gallery's featured artist for November is fine art photographer Bruce Titus.
"Much of my work is of every day objects and scenes people walk by without a second glance. I rarely take landscape photos or photos of people. Instead, I seek out visually interesting lines, pattern and the interplay between light and shadow. I use whatever filters and media I have access to in order to achieve the final image I envision," Titus said. "Some of my images end up looking more like paintings, but I assure you they all started out as photos."
Titus' photographs will be on display through Nov. 29.
The gallery is holding an artist's reception on Nov. 3, 4-7 p.m.
Carson City Art Gallery, located at 110 S. Curry St., is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
