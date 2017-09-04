To your health

Today

Pickleball at MAC — 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way. Anyone who likes to play — or would like to learn to play — pickleball is welcome to try their hand at the sport. Combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, pickleball is a paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast paced, competitive game for experienced players. Games are available from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays and at 9 Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. For information, call 775-887-2339.

Carson City Parks and Recreation Easy Walk — 8-9 a.m., Carson City Parks & Recreation, meet in front of the State Capitol building. Water and closed-toed shoes required. Hats and sunscreen recommended. If it rains or snows, meet at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center (MAC) at 1860 Russell Way. Easy Walk Program: Walks of 1 to 2 miles in length with none or negligible elevation gain, and frequently paved or smooth paths. The walks will usually be of approximately one hour in duration. All walks can be found on the Nevada Appeal Events Calendar, the Carson Now Events calendar and at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar. The Muscle Powered calendar is a pubic calendar and you can add it to your Google calendar by clicking on the "Google Calendar" and follow the instructions. For more information, visit http://www.carson.org/government/departments-g-z/parks-recreation-open-space.

Indoor Cycling Class — 9 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Enrollment is paid in person as a drop-in fee of $5 per class. Classes are in the North Room. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Muscle Powered Weekly Bicycle Ride — 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., meet at Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Road, in the south parking lot, next to the Linear Ditch Trail. Ride is free and will normally consist of two loops which are 10-15 miles long each. Ride is free and will normally consist of two loops which are 10-15 miles long each, this will allow a rider to do 10-15 miles or 20-30 miles depending on the loops. The ride pace will vary depending on rider level, but will usually be about a 12-16 mph pace. This is a no drop ride. Please feel free to email Shane shane@shanetrotter.net if you have any questions about the ride. All riders must have a bicycle in safe working condition, helmet, and closed toed shoes. Participants are responsible for their own transportation to the meeting site. For more information, visit musclepowered.org.

Carson City Parks and Recreation Easy Walk to Historical East Side Tour Section II — 8-9 a.m., meet in front of the Laxalt Building (Commission of Tourism) at 401 N. Carson Street. We may include a tour of the Laxalt Building. Water and closed-toed shoes required. Hats and sunscreen recommended. If it rains or snows, meet at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center (MAC) at 1860 Russell Way. Easy Walk Program: Walks of 1 to 2 miles in length with none or negligible elevation gain, and frequently paved or smooth paths. The walks will usually be of approximately one hour in duration. All walks can be found on the Carson City Visitor Bureau Calendar, Nevada Appeal Events Calendar, the Carson Now Events calendar and at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar. The Muscle Powered calendar is a pubic calendar and you can add it to your Google calendar by clicking on the "Google Calendar" and follow the instructions. For more information, visit http://www.carson.org/government/departments-g-z/parks-recreation-open-space.

Recommended Stories For You

Senior Fit — 9-10 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Senior Fit every Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous Meeting — 10 a.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St. Do you want to recover from compulsive eating? We want to help. Anyone is welcome at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A weekly meeting is held at 7 p.m. Sundays at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1385 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. Visit http://www.ceahow.org or call 775-400-0098 for more. For more information, visit stpeterscarsoncity.org, or call 775-882-1534.

Heartsmart Screening — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health, 925 Ironwood Drive, Suite 1108, Minden. Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), and plaque build-up in the carotid arteries are all treatable when caught early. Take charge of your health through a low-cost stroke and vascular screening for just $75. If you have any questions about the screenings or registration, please call (775) 445-5169. For more information, visit http://www.carsontahoe.com, or call 775-445-8000.

Boot Camp Express — 12 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Boot Camp Express is a lunch time butt-kicking workout! Feel the burn with a thirty-minute High Intensity Training work-out incorporating mostly body weight exercises. (But don't be surprised if you're asked to pump some iron or stretch a resistance band or two from time to time!) For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Qigong Tai Chi — 1-2 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Qigong Tai Chi by Kathryn Bricker Tai Chi Easy is a mind-body practice that combines gentle exercise, breath practice, self-applied massage, and meditation to activate self-healing properties that ancient Chinese texts call the "healer within." Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500 for information.

Small Steps. Big Rewards. — 4 p.m., 2874 N. Carson St. Take our quick online quiz at carsontahoe.com/wellness to see if you are eligible or call (775) 445-5169. 16 weekly sessions plus 6 monthly sessions. Enrollment $40; each session $10. Learn about healthy eating, increasing physical activity, and setting and achieving goals.

Ballet 1 & 2 — 4:15-5:15 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Jazz/tap Combo — 5-5:45 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Ballet Strengthening — 5-6 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Yoga Glow – Taught by Jill Mustacchio — 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Classes are designed to promote a sense of well being for cancer survivors and patients in treatment. Learn postures linking breath and movement. Registration required. Call 775-445-7500.

Intervtraining — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St. Join us for IntervTraining every Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather and on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Spinning Pm — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St. Join us for Spinning Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Muscle Powered Evening Conditioning Hike to Clear Creek Trail From Jacks Valley Road Trailhead — 5:30-7:30 p.m., meet at the parking area on Jacks Valley Road approximately 1.8 miles from Hwy 395. Water and closed-toed shoes required. Bring a flashlight and walking sticks recommended. Muscle Powered Evening Conditioning Hikes Program: Evening hikes of 4-6 miles in length with an elevation gain, sometimes over 500 feet and usually on single track trail. The evening hike will usually be 1½ hour duration or more. All hikes can be found on the Carson City Visitor Bureau Calendar, Nevada Appeal Events Calendar, the Carson Now Events calendar, at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar. The Muscle Powered calendar is a public calendar and you can add it to your Google calendar by clicking on the "Google Calendar" and follow the instructions. For more information, visit musclepowered.org.

Discovering Nutritional Supplements — 7-9 p.m., Western Nevada College, 2201 W. College Parkway. This course is designed to aid in the everyday understanding of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. What powers do these nutrients possess? Why are they so key? What is the connection between such nutrients and our cultural backgrounds and genetic make up? How do such nutrients relate to various health conditions. What nutrients are more important for male and for females? Learn about the latest findings on the inflammation, oxidative stress, and degenerative diseases. This course is a great resource for anyone interested in learning more about improving their health or just curious in knowing more about the products they are using or want to know about. Using a science based approach, discover supplements that may be best for you and your family. Suggested book "NutriSearch Comparative Guide to Nutritional Supplements" Author "Lyle Macwilliam"; Publisher – "Northern Dimensions Publishing 4th edition, 2007"; ISBN# 097325386X. This class is an adult class that is also open to students 16 – 17 years old. To register students under the age of 18 please call the WNC Community Education Office at 775-445-4268. Office hours are Monday – Friday 8 am – 5 p.m.. For more information, visit http://www.wnc.edu, or call 775-445-3000.

Int. & Adv. Pointe — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Wednesday

Indoor Cycling Class — 6:15 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Enrollment is paid in person as a drop-in fee of $5 per class. Classes are in the North Room. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Pickleball at MAC — 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way. Anyone who likes to play — or would like to learn to play — pickleball is welcome to try their hand at the sport.

Yoga Flow — 8-9 a.m. | Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Yoga Flow every Monday from 8 to 9 a.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Muscle Powered Hike and Bike at Silver Saddle Ranch to the Mexican Dam — 8:30-10 a.m., meet at the Red Barns off Carson River Road. Flat dirt trail about 3.5 miles. For more information, visit musclepowered.org.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Ageless Training — 10-11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. A self-paced full body workout for active older adults. Participants are challenged with body weight and resistance training exercises designed to increase strength, stability and endurance. Lastly, we focus on improving balance through movement patterns and exercises that help each participant gain a sense of independence and peace of mind. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Breast Feeding Support Group, A Mom's Network — 10-11 a.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. The informal group is led by a lactation consultant. It provides ongoing support to mothers regarding breast feeding and mothering. All breast feeding mothers and their babies are welcome to attend. Call 775-445-5122 for information.

Yoga – Taught by Kathryn Bricker — 10:30 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. The gentle yoga class is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and relaxation during cancer treatment. Simple stretching is demonstrated in a tranquil setting with other cancer patients. This may relieve stress and lessen treatment side effects. Contact 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Yoga by Ruth Chan — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. Come to weekly yoga to increase flexibility, mental clarity and stress reduction. Cost is $5 per class.

West Coast Swing Social Dance, Beginner and Intermediate Lessons — 12 p.m., High Sierra Swing Dance Club. Join us every Monday for a night filled with dance. Beginners class 5:30 followed by an Intermediate class at 6:30 taught by Tim Renner, $8 each. Free social dance from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.. No partner necessary. 11th Frame Lounge in the Carson Lanes Family Fun Center, 4600 Snyder Ave, Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.hssdc.org.

Body Recharge — 12:10 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A restorative class aimed to give your body a re-set and/or recharge. You will use foam rolling and trigger point balls as well as other methods to bring relief to chronic muscle and joint pain areas. We also explore corrective and developmental exercises (using partner stretching/PNF/yoga poses/Swiss Stability Ball, etc.) to activate the "little muscles" and increase stabilization of the joints. This class helps prepare the body for everyday movement and exercise. As important, it benefits individuals making the transition from rehab to fitness. Click here for drop-in rates, memberships packages and combos. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Cycle Circuit — 4-5 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St. Join us for Cycle Circuit Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

On a Roll — 4:15 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Learn the Basics Learn self-myofascial and trigger point release through the use of foam rollers. Say what? Before we translate, here's what to expect: We provide the mats, rollers and guidance. And we hope you will bring your curiosity and interest in having a healthy body. (Bring your own mat if you like.)Now for the science. Myofacial release is the application of low intensity forces to soft tissues over a long period of time, effectively allowing contracted muscles to relax. Our fascia, the fibrous connective tissue that surrounds our muscles, sometimes becomes cross-linked and/or attached to muscle or nerves (discontinuous), which affect the muscle's ability to contract in a balanced manner and results in muscular and/or joint pain and discomfort. We can help.We will guide you through some simple methods of using foam rollers to increase blood flow to these regions of your body and help reinstall proper mobility to the fascia fibers and to insure muscle and tissue health. Benefits of Foam Rolling: Increases blood flow to muscles; reduces presence of facia adhesions; better range of motion because muscles are properly stretched and lubricated (improves mobility); speeds up muscle repair & recovery; improves performance of body; facilitates balanced muscle performance. Experience decreased risk of injury: Greater mobility and health of muscle tissue reduces the chance of creating improper movement that would result in injury). For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Spinning Pm — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St. Spinning is every Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Yoga — 6:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health, 1535 Medical Parkway. Our gentle Yoga class is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and relaxation during cancer treatment. Simple stretching is demonstrated in a tranquil setting with other cancer patients. This may relieve stress and lessen treatment side effects. Free for cancer patients and survivors. $5.00 drop in free per class for the public. Please contact (775) 445-7500 for further information. For more information, visit http://www.carsontahoe.com, or call 775-445-8000.

Healthy Habits – Taught by Verna Lewis ­— 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. This program provides one-on-one support and education on nutrition during treatment and how to cope with side effects from chemotherapy and radiation. Designed to help cancer survivors regain their strength, Healthy Habits assists with getting patients back to normal activities. A personal trainer promotes good walking and movement techniques using light weights or bands to rebuild muscle mass. Trainers will coach patients on good nutrition to promote healing and increase stamina. Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500.

Mental Health family and Peer Support Groups — 6 p.m., Carson Tahoe Behavioral Health Services, 1080 N. Minnesota St., Building B, Rooms 127 and 137. Located where William Street dead ends into Minnesota. A FREE confidential support group for adults living with mental illness. Discusses personal challenges and recovery. Led by trained peer facilitators who are experienced in living well with mental illness. Share coping strategies and offer one another support and understanding. First time attendees, call to register and confirm meeting. Kathy (775) 225-1952 or Pat (775) 882-6905.

Zumba/yoga — 6-7 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St. Join us for Zumba/Yoga Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Hit Mania — 6:30 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Join us every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for HIT Mania. High Intensity Interval Training means faster results in less time. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Thursday

Pickleball at MAC — 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way. Anyone who likes to play — or would like to learn to play — pickleball is welcome to try their hand at the sport.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Small Steps. Big Rewards. National Diabetes Prevention Program — 12 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. For information, contact 775-445-5169.

Qigong Tai Chi — 1-2 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Qigong Tai Chi by Kathryn Bricker Tai Chi Easy is a mind-body practice that combines gentle exercise, breath practice, self-applied massage, and meditation to activate self-healing properties that ancient Chinese texts call the "healer within." Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500 for information.

Wellness 101: The Healing Power of Qi — 4:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center. Drawing from the traditional Chinese Medicine, and verified by Western medical research, the practice of Qi Gong and Easy Tai Chi helps promote well-being and foster self-reliance. Learn ways to incorporate these simple practices into your daily life and take charge of your health. Class is free and appropriate for individuals in any stage of life.

Hatha Yoga (with a View) — 5:15-6:15 p.m., Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, 1600 Medical Parkway. Takes place on the third floor in the Valley View Room. The cost is $5 per class.

Old Man Karate — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St. Open to ages 40 and up. Drop in fee is $5. Classes are recommended for those who dropped out of martial arts because it was too strenuous. Classes are built to avoid injury and have fun. Beginners welcome. For information, call 775-882-4008.

Spinning Am — 5:30-6:30 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St. Spinning is every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. Click here for drop-in rates, memberships packages and combos. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Healthy Habits – Taught by Verna Lewis ­— 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. This program provides one-on-one support and education on nutrition during treatment and how to cope with side effects from chemotherapy and radiation. Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500.

Co-Dependents Anonymous — 6 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Friday

Indoor Cycling Class — 6:15 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Pickleball at MAC — 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way. Anyone who likes to play — or would like to learn to play — pickleball is welcome to try their hand at the sport.

Stretch & Tone — 8-9 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St. Join us for Stretch & Tone Friday mornings from 8 to 9 a.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Ageless Training — 9-10 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A self-paced full body workout for active older adults. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Cardiocircuit — 9:15-10:15 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St. Join us every Friday morning for CardioCircuit from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Yoga with Joanna Jepson — 9-10 a.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Yoga Flow by Jill Mustacchio — 10 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Yoga classes are designed to promote a sense of well being for cancer survivors and patients in treatment. Learn "do-able" postures linking breath and movement. Registration required. Call 775-445-7500.

Body Recharge — 11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A restorative class aimed to give your body a re-set and/or recharge. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Meta-Trix — 12:15 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Every movement we perform uses the whole body. This class uses suspension trainers and similar tools to challenge every plane of motion. Whether you seek perfection and performance on your mountain bike or simply want to improve strength and stability when taking the stairs, this class is for you. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Saturday

Tidal Wave — 8-9 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Old Man Karate — 8:30 a.m., Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St. Open to ages 40 and up. Drop in fee is $5. Classes are recommended for those who dropped out of martial arts because it was too strenuous. Classes are built to avoid injury and have fun. Beginners welcome. For information, call 775-882-4008.

On a Roll — 9 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness. 195 E. Winnie Lane. Learn the Basics Learn self-myofascial and trigger point release through the use of foam rollers. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Pickleball at MAC — 9 a.m., Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way. Anyone who likes to play — or would like to learn to play — pickleball is welcome to try their hand at the sport.

Indoor Cycling Class — 9 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Sunday

Muscle Powered Weekly Bicycle Ride — 8 a.m., Meet at Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Road, in the south parking lot, next to the Linear Ditch Trail Ride is free and will normally consist of two loops which are 10-15 miles long each. Ride is free and will normally consist of two loops which are 10-15 miles long each, this will allow a rider to do 10-15 miles or 20-30 miles depending on the loops. The ride pace will vary depending on rider level, but will usually be about a 12-16 mph pace. This is a no drop ride. Please feel free to email Shane shane@shanetrotter.net if you have any questions about the ride. All riders must have a bicycle in safe working condition, helmet, and closed toed shoes. Participants are responsible for their own transportation to the meeting site. For more information, visit musclepowered.org.

Monday

Pickleball at MAC — 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way. Anyone who likes to play — or would like to learn to play — pickleball is welcome to try their hand at the sport.

Yoga Flow — 8-9 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St. Join us for Yoga Flow every Monday from 8 to 9 a.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Ageless Training — 10-11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A self-paced full body workout for active older adults. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Soft Strength — 11 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Classes by Verna Lewis. Classes designed to help cancer patients incorporate exercise into their lives during and after treatment. Gentle stretching and light strengthening exercises are modified to meet patient's abilities. Call 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

West Coast Swing Social Dance, Beginner and Intermediate Lessons — 12 p.m., High Sierra Swing Dance Club. Join us every Monday for a night filled with dance. Beginners class 5:30 followed by an Intermediate class at 6:30 taught by Tim Renner, $8 each. Free social dance from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.. No partner necessary. 11th Frame Lounge in the Carson Lanes Family Fun Center, 4600 Snyder Ave, Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.hssdc.org.

Body Recharge — 12:10 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A restorative class aimed to give your body a re-set and/or recharge. You will use foam rolling and trigger point balls as well as other methods to bring relief to chronic muscle and joint pain areas. We also explore corrective and developmental exercises (using partner stretching/PNF/yoga poses/Swiss Stability Ball, etc.) to activate the "little muscles" and increase stabilization of the joints. This class helps prepare the body for everyday movement and exercise. As important, it benefits individuals making the transition from rehab to fitness. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Yoga – Taught by Kathryn Bricker — 1 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. The gentle yoga class is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and relaxation during cancer treatment. Simple stretching is demonstrated in a tranquil setting with other cancer patients. This may relieve stress and lessen treatment side effects. Contact 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Adv/circuit — 4-5 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St. Join us for Adv/Circuit Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Vallet V-Vi & Pointe — 4-5:15 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Hatha Yoga (with a View) — 5:15-6:15 p.m., Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, 1600 Medical Parkway. Takes place on the third floor in the Valley View Room. The cost is $5 per class.

Breast Feeding Support Group, A Mom's Network — 5:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. The informal group is led by a lactation consultant. It provides ongoing support to mothers regarding breast feeding and mothering. All breast feeding mothers and their babies are welcome to attend. Call 775-445-5122 for information.

Old Man Karate — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St. Open to ages 40 and up. Drop in fee is $5. Classes are recommended for those who dropped out of martial arts because it was too strenuous. Classes are built to avoid injury and have fun. Beginners welcome. For information, call 775-882-4008.