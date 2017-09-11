To your health

Today

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Pickleball at MAC — 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way. Anyone who likes to play — or would like to learn to play — pickleball is welcome to try their hand at the sport. Combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, pickleball is a paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast paced, competitive game for experienced players. Games are available from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays and at 9 Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. For information, call 775-887-2339.

Carson City Parks and Recreation Easy Walk to Historical East Side Tour Section III — 8-9 a.m., Carson City Parks & Recreation. Meet in front of the Carson City Visitor Bureau Center at 716 N. Carson Street. Water and closed-toed shoes required. Hats and sunscreen recommended. If it rains or snows, meet at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center (MAC) at 1860 Russell Way.Easy Walk Program: Walks of 1 to 2 miles in length with none or negligible elevation gain, and frequently paved or smooth paths. The walks will usually be of approximately one hour in duration. All walks can be found on the Carson City Visitor Bureau Calendar, Nevada Appeal Events Calendar, the Carson Now Events calendar and at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar. The Muscle Powered calendar is a public calendar and you can add it to your Google calendar by clicking on the "Google Calendar" and follow the instructions. For more information, visit http://www.carson.org/government/departments-g-z/parks-recreation-open-space.

Senior Fit — 9-10 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Senior Fit every Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Recommended Stories For You

Indoor Cycling Class — 9 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Enrollment is paid in person as a drop-in fee of $5 per class. Classes are in the North Room. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Heartsmart Screening — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), and plaque build-up in the carotid arteries are all treatable when caught early. Take charge of your health through a low-cost stroke and vascular screening for just $75. For information, go to http://www.carsontahoe.com/wellness.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous Meeting — 10 a.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St., Carson City. Do you want to recover from compulsive eating? We want to help. Anyone is welcome at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A weekly meeting is held at 7 p.m. Sundays at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1385 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. Visit http://www.ceahow.org or call 775-400-0098 for more. For more information, visit stpeterscarsoncity.org, or call 775-882-1534.

Boot Camp Express — noon, Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. Boot Camp Express is a lunch time butt-kicking workout! Feel the burn with a thirty-minute High Intensity Training work-out incorporating mostly body weight exercises. (But don't be surprised if you're asked to pump some iron or stretch a resistance band or two from time to time!) For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Heartsmart Screening — noon to 4 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250, Carson City. Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), and plaque build-up in the carotid arteries are all treatable when caught early. Take charge of your health through a low-cost stroke and vascular screening for just $75. If you have any questions about the screenings or registration, please call (775) 445-5169. For more information, visit http://www.carsontahoe.com, or call 775-445-8000.

Qigong Tai Chi — 1-2 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Qigong Tai Chi by Kathryn Bricker Tai Chi Easy is a mind-body practice that combines gentle exercise, breath practice, self-applied massage, and meditation to activate self-healing properties that ancient Chinese texts call the "healer within." Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500 for information.

Small Steps. Big Rewards. — 4 p.m., 2874 N. Carson St. Take our quick online quiz at carsontahoe.com/wellness to see if you are eligible or call (775) 445-5169. 16 weekly sessions plus 6 monthly sessions. Enrollment $40; each session $10. Learn about healthy eating, increasing physical activity, and setting and achieving goals.

Ballet 1 & 2 — 4:15-5:15 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St., Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Jazz/tap Combo — 5-5:45 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St., Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Ballet Strengthening — 5-6 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St., Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Golf for Beginners — 5:15 p.m., Western Nevada College Fallon, 2655 Country Club Dr., Fallon. This course will consist of six lessons. Students will learn the fundamentals of golf including how the game is played, how the clubs work, how to hold and swing clubs, rules and etiquette, golf attire, and how to play on the golf course. Finally, students will have fun and learn to enjoy the game! For more information, visit http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce.

Intervtraining — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for IntervTraining every Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather and on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Spinning Pm — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Spinning Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Muscle Powered Evening Conditioning Hike to Ormsby Fireroad — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Muscle Powered. Meet at 1402 W. King Street in the parking lot of the Carson Middle School District. Water and closed-toed shoes required. Bring a flashlight and walking sticks recommended. Muscle Powered Evening Conditioning Hikes Program: Evening hikes of 4-6 miles in length with an elevation gain, sometimes over 500 feet and usually on single track trail. The evening hike will usually be 1½ hour duration or more. All hikes can be found on the Carson City Visitor Bureau Calendar, Nevada Appeal Events Calendar, the Carson Now Events calendar, at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar. The Muscle Powered calendar is a public calendar and you can add it to your Google calendar by clicking on the "Google Calendar" and follow the instructions. For more information, visit musclepowered.org.

Yoga Glow – Taught by Jill Mustacchio — 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Classes are designed to promote a sense of well being for cancer survivors and patients in treatment. Learn postures linking breath and movement. Registration required. Call 775-445-7500.

Int. & Adv. Ballet — 6-7:30 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St., Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Wednesday

Indoor Cycling Class — 6:15 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Enrollment is paid in person as a drop-in fee of $5 per class. Classes are in the North Room. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Pickleball at MAC — 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way. Anyone who likes to play — or would like to learn to play — pickleball is welcome to try their hand at the sport. Combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, pickleball is a paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast paced, competitive game for experienced players. Games are available from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays and at 9 Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. For information, call 775-887-2339.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Ageless Training — 10-11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A self-paced full body workout for active older adults. Participants are challenged with body weight and resistance training exercises designed to increase strength, stability and endurance. Lastly, we focus on improving balance through movement patterns and exercises that help each participant gain a sense of independence and peace of mind. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Breast Feeding Support Group, A Mom's Network — 10-11 a.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. The informal group is led by a lactation consultant. It provides ongoing support to mothers regarding breast feeding and mothering. All breast feeding mothers and their babies are welcome to attend. Call 775-445-5122 for information.

Yoga – Taught by Kathryn Bricker — 10:30 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. The gentle yoga class is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and relaxation during cancer treatment. Simple stretching is demonstrated in a tranquil setting with other cancer patients. This may relieve stress and lessen treatment side effects. Contact 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Yoga by Ruth Chan — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. Come to weekly yoga to increase flexibility, mental clarity and stress reduction. Cost is $5 per class.

Meta-Trix — 12:15 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Every movement we perform uses the whole body.This class uses suspension trainers and similar tools to challenge every plane of motion. Whether you seek perfection and performance on your mountain bike or simply want to improve strength and stability when taking the stairs, this class is for you. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group — 1 p.m., 1535 Medical Parkway. The Alzheimer's Association's Caregiver Support Group is designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. They help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems. The group encourages caregivers to maintain their own personal, physical and emotional health as well as optimally care for the person with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. Call 775-786-8061 for information, or go to http://www.alz.org/norcal/index.asp.

Cycle Circuit — 4-5 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St. Join us for Cycle Circuit Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

On a Roll — 4:15 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Learn the basics of self-myofascial and trigger point release through the use of foam rollers.Say what? Before we translate, here's what to expect: We provide the mats, rollers and guidance. And we hope you will bring your curiosity and interest in having a healthy body. (Bring your own mat if you like.)Now for the science. Myofacial release is the application of low intensity forces to soft tissues over a long period of time, effectively allowing contracted muscles to relax. Our fascia, the fibrous connective tissue that surrounds our muscles, sometimes becomes cross-linked and/or attached to muscle or nerves (discontinuous), which affect the muscle's ability to contract in a balanced manner and results in muscular and/or joint pain and discomfort. We can help.We will guide you through some simple methods of using foam rollers to increase blood flow to these regions of your body and help reinstall proper mobility to the fascia fibers and to insure muscle and tissue health.Benefits of Foam Rolling:Increases blood flow to muscles; reduces presence of facia adhesions; better range of motion because muscles are properly stretched and lubricated (improves mobility); speeds up muscle repair & recovery; improves performance of body; facilitates balanced muscle performance.Experience decreased risk of injury: Greater mobility and health of muscle tissue reduces the chance of creating improper movement that would result in injury). For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Golf for Intermediate/advanced — 5:15 p.m., Western Nevada College Fallon, 2655 Country Club Dr., Fallon. This class is for golfers who want to fine tune their skills on the course. Students will improve their swing, better their short game, and gain other useful tips from Fallon's own Golf Pro. For more information, visit http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce.

Spinning Pm — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St. Spinning is every Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Men's Cancer Support Group — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. An opportunity for men who are dealing with the diagnosis of cancer to learn from other cancer survivors and share experiences. Men with all types of cancer are encouraged to join us. Meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Call 775-445-7500 for information.

Healthy Habits – Taught by Verna Lewis ­— 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. This program provides one-on-one support and education on nutrition during treatment and how to cope with side effects from chemotherapy and radiation. Designed to help cancer survivors regain their strength, Healthy Habits assists with getting patients back to normal activities. A personal trainer promotes good walking and movement techniques using light weights or bands to rebuild muscle mass. Trainers will coach patients on good nutrition to promote healing and increase stamina. Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500.

Hit Mania — 6:30 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Join us every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for HIT Mania. High Intensity Interval Training means faster results in less time. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Thursday

Spinning Am — 5:30-6:30 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St. Spinning is every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day!Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Pickleball at MAC — 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way. Anyone who likes to play — or would like to learn to play — pickleball is welcome to try their hand at the sport. Combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, pickleball is a paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast paced, competitive game for experienced players. Games are available from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays and at 9 Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. For information, call 775-887-2339.

Muscle Powered Thursday Hike to Marlette Lake (Partial) — 8-10 a.m., Muscle Powered. Meet at the Hwy 50 Park and Ride to carpool to Spooner Lake parking lot. We will hike toward Marlette Lake, about 3.5 miles roundtrip. Closed-toed shoes and water are required. Bring a friend and/or friendly dogs. Hats, sunscreen and walking sticks recommended.Muscle Powered Thursday Hike program are hikes of between 2 to 4 miles in length, often with some elevation gain (no more than 500') and can be on a paved path, smooth wide trail, or single track. The hikes will usually be of approximately 1 1/2 duration.All hikes can be found on the Carson City Visitor Bureau Calendar, Nevada Appeal Events Calendar, the Carson Now Events calendar and at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar. The Muscle Powered calendar is a public calendar and you can add it to your Google calendar by clicking on the "Google Calendar" and follow the instructions. For more information, visit musclepowered.org.

Senior Yoga — 9-10 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St. Join us for Senior Yoga Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Indoor Cycling Class — 9 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Enrollment is paid in person as a drop-in fee of $5 per class. Classes are in the North Room. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Boot Camp Express — noon, Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Boot Camp Express is a lunch time butt-kicking workout! Feel the burn with a thirty-minute High Intensity Training work-out incorporating mostly body weight exercises. (But don't be surprised if you're asked to pump some iron or stretch a resistance band or two from time to time!) For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Small Steps. Big Rewards. National Diabetes Prevention Program — 12 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. For information, contact 775-445-5169.

Qigong Tai Chi — 1-2 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Qigong Tai Chi by Kathryn Bricker Tai Chi Easy is a mind-body practice that combines gentle exercise, breath practice, self-applied massage, and meditation to activate self-healing properties that ancient Chinese texts call the "healer within." Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500 for information.

Breast Cancer Support Group — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Women supporting women with breast cancer by sharing, educating and guiding each other through treatment, physical, and emotional healing. Group meets on the second Thursday of the month. Contact 775-445-7500.

Stroke Support Group — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bristlecone Room, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, 1600 Medical Parkway. This support group meets the second Thursday of each month. Led by Shawn Binn, MS, CCC-SLP, this group offers stroke survivors and their caregivers an environment to share their successes in their rehabilitation, get ideas and strategies that may help with daily activities, and provide education about strokes and the recovery process. Call 775-434-5991 for information.

Diabetes Support Group — 5-6 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health, 1470 Medical Parkway. Meets on the second Thursday of the month. For information, contact Syndi Skilling, Diabetes Education Coordinator, at 775-445-8607.

Hatha Yoga (with a View) — 5:15-6:15 p.m., Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, 1600 Medical Parkway. Takes place on the third floor in the Valley View Room. The cost is $5 per class.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous Meeting — 5:15 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St. Do you want to recover from compulsive eating? We want to help. Anyone is welcome at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A weekly meeting is held at 7 p.m. Sundays at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1385 Centerville Lane in Garnerville. Visit http://www.ceahow.org or call 775-400-0098 for more. For more information, visit stpeterscarsoncity.org, or call 775-882-1534.

Old Man Karate — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St. Open to ages 40 and up. Drop in fee is $5. Classes are recommended for those who dropped out of martial arts because it was too strenuous. Classes are built to avoid injury and have fun. Beginners welcome. For information, call 775-882-4008.

Spinning Pm — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St. Join us for Spinning Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Healthy Habits – Taught by Verna Lewis ­— 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. This program provides one-on-one support and education on nutrition during treatment and how to cope with side effects from chemotherapy and radiation. Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500.

Prostate Cancer Support Group — 7-8 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Group provides education and support for men with prostate cancer and their spouses by providing fellowship and guidance towards physical, emotional, and spiritual health. Group often has speakers and meets once a month. Call 775-445-7500 for information.

Friday

Indoor Cycling Class — 6:15 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Pickleball at MAC — 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way. Anyone who likes to play — or would like to learn to play — pickleball is welcome to try their hand at the sport. Combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, pickleball is a paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast paced, competitive game for experienced players. Games are available from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays and at 9 Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. For information, call 775-887-2339.

Stretch & Tone — 8-9 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St. Join us for Stretch & Tone Friday mornings from 8 to 9 a.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Ageless Training — 9-10 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A self-paced full body workout for active older adults. Participants are challenged with body weight and resistance training exercises designed to increase strength, stability and endurance. Lastly, we focus on improving balance through movement patterns and exercises that help each participant gain a sense of independence and peace of mind. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

HeartSmart Screening — 9 a.m., 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), and plaque build-up in the carotid arteries are all treatable when caught early. Take charge of your health through a low-cost stroke and vascular screening for just $75. For more information go to http://www.carsontahoe.com/wellness.

Yoga with Joanna Jepson — 9-10 a.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Cardiocircuit — 9:15-10:15 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St. Join us every Friday morning for CardioCircuit from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Yoga Flow by Jill Mustacchio — 10 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Yoga classes are designed to promote a sense of well being for cancer survivors and patients in treatment. Learn "do-able" postures linking breath and movement. Registration required. Call 775-445-7500.

Body Recharge — 11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A restorative class aimed to give your body a re-set and/or recharge. You will use foam rolling and trigger point balls as well as other methods to bring relief to chronic muscle and joint pain areas. We also explore corrective and developmental exercises (using partner stretching/PNF/yoga poses/Swiss Stability Ball, etc.) to activate the "little muscles" and increase stabilization of the joints. This class helps prepare the body for everyday movement and exercise. As important, it benefits individuals making the transition from rehab to fitness. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Saturday

Tidal Wave — 8-9 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day!Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Muscle Powered Hike to Fay-Luther Trail, Gardnerville — 8:30 a.m. to noon. Meet in the Target parking lot at the north end along Jacks Valley Road, to carpool or caravan to the Fay-Luther trail head which is on Foothill Road, south of Genoa. Dirt trail with some elevation rise, about 4 miles roundtrip.Closed-toed shoes and water are required. Bring a friend and/or friendly dogs. Hats, sunscreen and walking sticks recommended.All hikes can be found on the Carson City Visitor Bureau Calendar, Nevada Appeal Events Calendar, the Carson Now Events calendar and at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar. The Muscle Powered calendar is a public calendar and you can add it to your Google calendar by clicking on the "Google Calendar" and follow the instructions. For more information, visit musclepowered.org.

Old Man Karate — 8:30 a.m., Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St. Open to ages 40 and up. Drop in fee is $5. Classes are recommended for those who dropped out of martial arts because it was too strenuous. Classes are built to avoid injury and have fun. Beginners welcome. For information, call 775-882-4008.

On a Roll — 9 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Learn the basics of self-myofascial and trigger point release through the use of foam rollers.Say what? Before we translate, here's what to expect: We provide the mats, rollers and guidance. And we hope you will bring your curiosity and interest in having a healthy body. (Bring your own mat if you like.)Now for the science. Myofacial release is the application of low intensity forces to soft tissues over a long period of time, effectively allowing contracted muscles to relax. Our fascia, the fibrous connective tissue that surrounds our muscles, sometimes becomes cross-linked and/or attached to muscle or nerves (discontinuous), which affect the muscle's ability to contract in a balanced manner and results in muscular and/or joint pain and discomfort. We can help.We will guide you through some simple methods of using foam rollers to increase blood flow to these regions of your body and help reinstall proper mobility to the fascia fibers and to insure muscle and tissue health.Benefits of Foam Rolling:Increases blood flow to muscles; reduces presence of facia adhesions; better range of motion because muscles are properly stretched and lubricated (improves mobility); speeds up muscle repair & recovery; improves performance of body; facilitates balanced muscle performance.Experience decreased risk of injury: Greater mobility and health of muscle tissue reduces the chance of creating improper movement that would result in injury). For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Pickleball at MAC — 9 a.m., Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way. Anyone who likes to play — or would like to learn to play — pickleball is welcome to try their hand at the sport.

Indoor Cycling Class — 9 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Sunday

2017 Edible Pedal 100 — 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 4005 Old Highway 395 N., Washoe Valley. Join us for an epic day of cycling beautiful Northern Nevada. For more information or to register, visit http://www.ediblepedal100.org.

Kerri Oxoby Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kerri Oxoby Memorial Scholarship. Join us Sunday, Sept. 17 at Silver Oak Golf Course in Carson City for the 16th Annual Kerri Oxoby Golf Tournament.ScheduleRegistration: 7-7:45 a.m. Shotgun Start: 8 a.m. Format: Four Person Scramble, Best Ball. Application Deadline: Sept. 8. Proceeds provide scholarships to Carson High School graduates to atttend the University of Nevada Reno. Contest prizes include a round of golf for four at Somersett Golf Course and $200 gift certificates. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/events/1060899130713434.

Muscle Powered Weekly Bicycle Ride — 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., meet at Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Rd, Carson City, NV 89701, in the south parking lot, next to the Linear Ditch Trail Ride is free and will normally consist of two loops which are 10-15 miles long each. Ride is free and will normally consist of two loops which are 10-15 miles long each, this will allow a rider to do 10-15 miles or 20-30 miles depending on the loops. The ride pace will vary depending on rider level, but will usually be about a 12-16 mph pace. This is a no drop ride. Please feel free to email Shane shane@shanetrotter.net if you have any questions about the ride. All riders must have a bicycle in safe working condition, helmet, and closed toed shoes. Participants are responsible for their own transportation to the meeting site. For more information, visit musclepowered.org.

Monday

Indoor Cycling Class — 6:15 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Enrollment is paid in person as a drop-in fee of $5 per class. Classes are in the North Room. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Pickleball at MAC — 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way. Anyone who likes to play — or would like to learn to play — pickleball is welcome to try their hand at the sport. Combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, pickleball is a paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast paced, competitive game for experienced players. Games are available from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays and at 9 Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. For information, call 775-887-2339.

Yoga Flow — 8-9 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St. Join us for Yoga Flow every Monday from 8 to 9 a.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Ageless Training — 10-11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. A self-paced full body workout for active older adults. Participants are challenged with body weight and resistance training exercises designed to increase strength, stability and endurance. Lastly, we focus on improving balance through movement patterns and exercises that help each participant gain a sense of independence and peace of mind. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Soft Strength — 11 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Classes by Verna Lewis. Classes designed to help cancer patients incorporate exercise into their lives during and after treatment. Gentle stretching and light strengthening exercises are modified to meet patient's abilities. Call 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Body Recharge — 12:10 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A restorative class aimed to give your body a re-set and/or recharge. You will use foam rolling and trigger point balls as well as other methods to bring relief to chronic muscle and joint pain areas. We also explore corrective and developmental exercises (using partner stretching/PNF/yoga poses/Swiss Stability Ball, etc.) to activate the "little muscles" and increase stabilization of the joints. This class helps prepare the body for everyday movement and exercise. As important, it benefits individuals making the transition from rehab to fitness. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Yoga – Taught by Kathryn Bricker — 1 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. The gentle yoga class is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and relaxation during cancer treatment. Simple stretching is demonstrated in a tranquil setting with other cancer patients. This may relieve stress and lessen treatment side effects. Contact 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Adv/circuit — 4-5 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St. Join us for Adv/Circuit Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Ballet V-Vi & Pointe — 4-5:15 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Hatha Yoga (with a View) — 5:15-6:15 p.m., Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, 1600 Medical Parkway. Takes place on the third floor in the Valley View Room. The cost is $5 per class.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous Meeting — 5:15 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St. Do you want to recover from compulsive eating? We want to help. Anyone is welcome at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A weekly meeting is held at 7 p.m. Sundays at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1385 Centerville Lane in Garnerville. Visit http://www.ceahow.org or call 775-400-0098 for more. For more information, visit stpeterscarsoncity.org, or call 775-882-1534.

Leaps, Turns & Tricks — 5:15-6 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Breast Feeding Support Group, A Mom's Network — 5:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. The informal group is led by a lactation consultant. It provides ongoing support to mothers regarding breast feeding and mothering. All breast feeding mothers and their babies are welcome to attend. Call 775-445-5122 for information.

Old Man Karate — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St. Open to ages 40 and up. Drop in fee is $5. Classes are recommended for those who dropped out of martial arts because it was too strenuous. Classes are built to avoid injury and have fun. Beginners welcome. For information, call 775-882-4008.

Spinning Pm — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St. Spinning is every Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Int. & Adv. Contemporary — 6-7 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Adult Ballet — 6-7:30 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Yoga — 6:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health, 1535 Medical Pkwy. Our gentle Yoga class is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and relaxation during cancer treatment. Simple stretching is demonstrated in a tranquil setting with other cancer patients. This may relieve stress and lessen treatment side effects. Free for cancer patients and survivors. $5.00 drop in free per class for the public. Please contact (775) 445-7500 for further information. For more information, visit http://www.carsontahoe.com, or call 775-445-8000.