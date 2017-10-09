To Your Health

Today

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day!Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Pickleball at MAC — 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way. Anyone who likes to play — or would like to learn to play — pickleball is welcome to try their hand at the sport. Combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, pickleball is a paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast paced, competitive game for experienced players. Games are available from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays and at 9 Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. For information, call 775-887-2339.

Senior Fit — 9-10 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Senior Fit every Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Special Walk Sponsored by Muscle Powered – Annual Art Walk — 9 a.m. to noon, Carson City Parks & Recreation. Meet at the corner of Telegraph and N. Plaza Street, Carson City. Water and closed-toed shoes required. Easy Walk Program are walks of 1 to 2 miles in length with none or negligible elevation gain, and frequently paved or smooth paths. If it rains or snows, meet at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center (MAC) at 1860 Russell Way.All walks can be found on the Carson City Visitor Bureau Calendar, Nevada Appeal Events Calendar, the Carson Now Events calendar, and at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar. For more information, visit http://www.carson.org/government/departments-g-z/parks-recreation-open-space.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous Meeting — 10 a.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St., Carson City. Do you want to recover from compulsive eating? We want to help. Anyone is welcome at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A weekly meeting is held at 7 p.m. Sundays at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1385 Centerville Lane in Garnerville. Visit http://www.ceahow.org or call 775-400-0098 for more. For more information, visit stpeterscarsoncity.org, or call 775-882-1534.

Boot Camp Express — 12 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. Boot Camp Express is a lunch time butt-kicking workout! Feel the burn with a thirty-minute High Intensity Training work-out incorporating mostly body weight exercises. (But don't be surprised if you're asked to pump some iron or stretch a resistance band or two from time to time!) For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Spinning Pm — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Spinning Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Intervtraining — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for IntervTraining every Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather and on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Tuesday Evening Hike Sponsored by Muscle Powered – Mexican Ditch Trail — 5:30-7:30 p.m., meet at the Moffat Open Space parking area on Hells Bells Road. Bring a flashlight. Water and closed-toed shoes required. Tuesday's Hike Program are evening hikes of 4-6 miles in length with an elevation gain, sometimes over 500 feet and usually on single track trail.If it rains or snows, meet at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center (MAC) at 1860 Russell Way.All hikes can be found on the Carson City Visitor Bureau Calendar, Nevada Appeal Events Calendar, the Carson Now Events calendar, and at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar. For more information, visit musclepowered.org.

Wednesday

Breast Feeding Support Group, a Mom's Network — 10 a.m., Carson Tahoe Health, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250, Carson City. This is a one hour informal group led by a Lactation Consultant and is meant to provide ongoing support to mothers regarding breast feeding and mothering. All breast feeding mothers and babies are welcome to attend. Please call (775) 445-5122 for more information. For more information, visit http://www.carsontahoe.com, or call 775-445-8000.

Yoga — 10 a.m., Carson Tahoe Health, 1620 B Highway 395, Minden. Yoga is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and can offer a multitude of mental and physical health benefits. Pull some balance in your life by joining instructor Jill Mustacchio for mellow flow yoga classes every Wednesday at The Yoga Loft. Register today by call Carson Tahoe Cancer Resource Center. For more information, visit http://www.carsontahoe.com, or call 775-445-8000.

Ageless Training — 10-11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. A self-paced full body workout for active older adults. Participants are challenged with body weight and resistance training exercises designed to increase strength, stability and endurance. Lastly, we focus on improving balance through movement patterns and exercises that help each participant gain a sense of independence and peace of mind. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Meta-Trix — 12:15 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. Every movement we perform uses the whole body.This class uses suspension trainers and similar tools to challenge every plane of motion. Whether you seek perfection and performance on your mountain bike or simply want to improve strength and stability when taking the stairs, this class is for you. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group — 1 p.m., Alzheimer's Association Northern California and Northern Nevada, 1535 Medical Parkway, Carson City. The Alzheimer's Association's Caregiver Support Group is designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. They help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems. The group encourages caregivers to maintain their own personal, physical, and emotional health, as well as optimally care for the person with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. For further information call 775-786-8061 For more information, visit http://www.alz.org/norcal/index.asp.

Cycle Circuit — 4-5 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Cycle Circuit Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

On a Roll — 4:15 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. Learn the BasicsLearn self-myofascial and trigger point release through the use of foam rollers.Say what? Before we translate, here's what to expect: We provide the mats, rollers and guidance. And we hope you will bring your curiosity and interest in having a healthy body. (Bring your own mat if you like.)Now for the science. Myofacial release is the application of low intensity forces to soft tissues over a long period of time, effectively allowing contracted muscles to relax. Our fascia, the fibrous connective tissue that surrounds our muscles, sometimes becomes cross-linked and/or attached to muscle or nerves (discontinuous), which affect the muscle's ability to contract in a balanced manner and results in muscular and/or joint pain and discomfort. We can help.We will guide you through some simple methods of using foam rollers to increase blood flow to these regions of your body and help reinstall proper mobility to the fascia fibers and to insure muscle and tissue health.Benefits of Foam Rolling:Increases blood flow to muscles; reduces presence of facia adhesions; better range of motion because muscles are properly stretched and lubricated (improves mobility); speeds up muscle repair and recovery; improves performance of body; facilitates balanced muscle performance. Experience decreased risk of injury: Greater mobility and health of muscle tissue reduces the chance of creating improper movement that would result in injury). For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Spinning Pm — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Spinning is every Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Yoga Glow — 5:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health, 1535 Medical Parkway, Carson City. Yoga by Kathryn Bricker or Jill Mustacchio classes are designed to promote a sense of well being for cancer survivors and patients in treatment. Learn "do-able" postures linking breath and movement. For further information, please contact (775) 445-7500. Registration required. For more information, visit http://www.carsontahoe.com, or call 775-445-8000.

Zumba/yoga — 6-7 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Zumba/Yoga Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Mental Health Family & Peer Support Groups — 6-7:30 p.m., National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1080 N. Minnesota Lane, Carson City. NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization. Join us for the Family & Peer Support Group on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month at Compass Behavioral Health in Carson City. What is a NAMI family support group? A free, confidential support group for loved ones of people living with mental illness. Fosters group discussion and interaction. Led by trained volunteer facilitators who have a loved one with a mental illness. Does not recommend or endorse any medications. Solve problems by using the combined wisdom of group members. Families join a caring group of people that encourage, support and empower each other. Families are no longer alone and have a renewed sense of hope.What is a NAMI Connection Support Group for Peers? A free, confidential support group for adults living with mental illness. Discusses personal challenges and recovery. Led by trained peer facilitators who are experienced in living well with mental illness. Share coping strategies and offer one another support and understanding. First time attendees, call to register and confirm meeting. Kathy at 775-225-1952 or Pat at 775-882-6905. For more information, visit namiwesternnevada.org.

Hit Mania — 6:30 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. Join us every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for HIT Mania. High Intensity Interval Training means faster results in less time. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Thursday

Spinning Am — 5:30-6:30 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Spinning is every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Thursday Hike Sponsored by Muscle Powered to Wnc Observatory to Veecee Canyon Trail — 8:30-10 a.m., Muscle Powered. Meet at the Western Nevada College (WNC) Observatory parking lot on Vanpatten Avenue.Closed-toed shoes and water are required. Bring a friend and/or friendly dogs. Thursday Hikes program are hikes of between 2 to 4 miles in length, often with some elevation gain (no more than 500') and can be on a paved path, smooth wide trail, or single track.If it rains or snows, meet at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center (MAC) at 1860 Russell Way.All hikes can be found on the Carson City Visitor Bureau Calendar, Nevada Appeal Events Calendar, the Carson Now Events calendar and at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar. For more information, visit musclepowered.org.

Senior Yoga — 9-10 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Senior Yoga Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group — 2 p.m., Alzheimer's Association Northern California and Northern Nevada, 1631 Esmeralda Place, Minden. The Alzheimer's Association's Caregiver Support Group is designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. They help participants develop methods ad skills to solve problems. The group encourages caregivers to maintain their own personal, physical and emotional health, as well as optimally care for the person with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. For further information call 775-786-8061 For more information, visit http://www.alz.org/norcal/index.asp.

Old Man Karate — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St. Open to ages 40 and up. Drop in fee is $5. Classes are recommended for those who dropped out of martial arts because it was too strenuous. Classes are built to avoid injury and have fun. Beginners welcome. For information, call 775-882-4008.

Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group — 6:30 p.m., Alzheimer's Association Northern California and Northern Nevada, 1600 Medical Parkway, Juniper Room, Carson City. The Alzheimer's Association's Caregiver Support Group is designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. They help participants develop methods and skill to solve problems. The group encourages caregivers to maintain their own personal, physical and emotional health, as well as optimally care for the person with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. Call 775-786-8061 for further information For more information, visit http://www.alz.org/norcal/index.asp.

Friday

Stretch & Tone — 8-9 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Stretch & Tone Friday mornings from 8 to 9 a.m. Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Cardiocircuit — 9:15-10:15 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Join us every Friday morning for CardioCircuit from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Saturday

Sunday

Monday