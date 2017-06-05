To your health | NevadaAppeal.com

Today

Tidal Wave — 5:30 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Indoor Cycling Class — 9 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Get your heart pumping with group cycling classes where participants can modify the bike's resistance to meet their own personal workout/training needs. Instructors: Mary Merry, Orlando Sanchez and Lisa Wright. Bikes are available in a first-come first-served basis and enrollment starts no more than one hour prior to class time. Enrollment is paid in person as a drop-in fee of $5 per class. Classes are in the North Room. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Rhythm Rockers — 10-11 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous Meeting — 10 a.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St. Do you want to recover from compulsive eating? We want to help. Anyone is welcome at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A weekly meeting is held at 7 p.m. Sundays at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1385 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. Visit http://www.ceahow.org or call 775-400-0098 for more. For more information, visit stpeterscarsoncity.org, or call 775-882-1534.

Yoga — 10-11:30 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Al-Anon — 12-1:30 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Qigong Tai Chi — 1-2 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Qigong Tai Chi by Kathryn Bricker Tai Chi Easy is a mind-body practice that combines gentle exercise, breath practice, self-applied massage, and meditation to activate self-healing properties that ancient Chinese texts call the "healer within." Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500 for information.

Women's Mountain Bike Ride — 5:30 p.m. Join the ladies on a mountain biking adventure through the Sierra. Meet at Foothill Drive. (More details soon.) For information, visit musclepowered.org.

Muscle Powered Evening Conditioning Hike to Goni Road — 5:30 p.m. Meet just east of the gates for the mine. Water and closed-toed shoes required. Hats, sunscreen and walking sticks recommended. Muscle Powered Evening Conditioning Hikes Program: Evening hikes of 4-6 miles in length with an elevation gain, sometimes over 500 feet and usually on single track trail. The evening hike will usually be 1 1/2 hour duration or more. For information, visit musclepowered.org.

Presentation for Those with Chronic Back and Leg Pain — 5:30 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 10 Hospitality Way. Join us for an informative discussion on HF10 therapy, a proven breakthrough for patients who suffer chronic back and leg pain. Snack will be provided. For information, call 775-771-2935.

Yoga Glow – Taught by Jill Mustacchio — 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Classes are designed to promote a sense of well being for cancer survivors and patients in treatment. Learn postures linking breath and movement. Registration required. Call 775-445-7500.

Beginning West Coast Swing Lesson — 6 p.m., High Sierra Swing Dance Club, 4389 S. Carson St. Every Tuesday night come to High Sierra Swing Dance Club's beginning West Coast Swing lesson from 6 to 7 p.m. The cost is $8. Free dance from 7 to 8 p.m. No partner necessary. Due to infrequent special events at El Charro, please check our website http://www.HSSDC.org to confirm class is being held.

Wednesday

Indoor Cycling Class — 6:15 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Enrollment is paid in person as a drop-in fee of $5 per class. Classes are in the North Room. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Ageless Training — 10 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A self-paced full body workout for active older adults. Participants are challenged with body weight and resistance training exercises designed to increase strength, stability and endurance. Lastly, we focus on improving balance through movement patterns and exercises that help each participant gain a sense of independence and peace of mind. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Breast Feeding Support Group, A Mom's Network — 10-11 a.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. The informal group is led by a lactation consultant. It provides ongoing support to mothers regarding breast feeding and mothering. All breast feeding mothers and their babies are welcome to attend. Call 775-445-5122 for information.

Yoga – Taught by Kathryn Bricker — 10:30 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. The gentle yoga class is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and relaxation during cancer treatment. Simple stretching is demonstrated in a tranquil setting with other cancer patients. This may relieve stress and lessen treatment side effects. Contact 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Blood Pressure Clinic — 10:30 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Yoga by Ruth Chan — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. Come to weekly yoga to increase flexibility, mental clarity and stress reduction. Cost is $5 per class.

Better Breathers — 1:15-2:15 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Small Steps. Big Rewards. National Diabetes Prevention Program — 3-4 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. In conjunction with the CDC and the National Diabetes Prevention Program another session of "Small Steps. Big Rewards." began April 5. A year-long program, consisting of 16 weekly sessions plus six monthly sessions, that has proven to be effective in eliminating the risk of diabetes. Enrollment fee is $40, each session $10 and payment plans are available. For information, contact 775-445-5169.

Eat Like a Greek! — 4 p.m., Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Valley View Room, 1600 Medical Parkway. Join Kim Mason, MS. RD., for an eight-week nutrition course about the benefits behind the Mediterranean diet. Research suggests that the benefits of following a Mediterranean-style eating pattern may be many: improved weight loss, better control of blood glucose (sugar) levels and reduced risk of depression, to name a few. Class meets Wednesdays beginning April 26. Registration is $20. For information, contact 775-445-5169 or register at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07edmh0gjjae623ba0&oseq=&c=&ch=.

Cancer Patient Caregiver Support Group — 5:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. A place to relax, express your feelings and connect with other caregivers. The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month. For information, contact 775-445-7500.

On a Roll — 4:15 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Learn self-myofascial and trigger point release through the use of foam rollers. Say what? Before we translate, here's what to expect: We provide the mats, rollers and guidance. And we hope you will bring your curiosity and interest in having a healthy body. (Bring your own mat if you like.)Now for the science. Experience decreased risk of injury: Greater mobility and health of muscle tissue reduces the chance of creating improper movement that would result in injury). For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Overeaters Anonymous — 5:30 p.m., Overeaters Anonymous Carson City, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. For information, visit http://www.oanns.org.

Tidal Wave — 5:30 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. Click here for drop-in rates, memberships packages and combos. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Healthy Habits – Taught by Verna Lewis ­— 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. This program provides one-on-one support and education on nutrition during treatment and how to cope with side effects from chemotherapy and radiation. Designed to help cancer survivors regain their strength, Healthy Habits assists with getting patients back to normal activities. A personal trainer promotes good walking and movement techniques using light weights or bands to rebuild muscle mass. Trainers will coach patients on good nutrition to promote healing and increase stamina. Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500.

Al-Anon Family — 6:30-8 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Merry go Rounds — 7 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Thursday

Tidal Wave — 5:30 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Muscle Powered Easy Hike to Mexican Ditch to Carson River Road — 8:30 a.m. Meet at the parking area on Buzzy's Ranch Road. Closed-toed shoes and water are required. Bring a friend and/or friendly dogs. Hats, sunscreen and walking sticks recommended. Muscle Powered Easy Hike program are hikes of between 2 to 4 miles in length, often with some elevation gain (no more than 500') and can be on a paved path, smooth wide trail, or single track. The hikes will usually be of approximately 1 1/2 duration. For information, visit musclepowered.org.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Rhythm Rockers — 10-11 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Yoga — 10-11:30 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Al-Anon — 12-1:30 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Qigong Tai Chi — 1-2 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Qigong Tai Chi by Kathryn Bricker Tai Chi Easy is a mind-body practice that combines gentle exercise, breath practice, self-applied massage, and meditation to activate self-healing properties that ancient Chinese texts call the "healer within." Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500 for information.

Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group — 2 p.m., Alzheimer's Association Northern California and Northern Nevada, 1631 Esmeralda Place, Minden. The Alzheimer's Association's Caregiver Support Group is designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. They help participants develop methods ad skills to solve problems. The group encourages caregivers to maintain their own personal, physical and emotional health, as well as optimally care for the person with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. For information call 775-786-8061, or go to http://www.alz.org/norcal/index.asp.

Old Man Karate — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St. Open to ages 40 and up. Drop in fee is $5. Classes are recommended for those who dropped out of martial arts because it was too strenuous. Classes are built to avoid injury and have fun. Beginners welcome. For information, call 775-882-4008.

Ladies, It's Time to Take Control! — 4 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. The Women's Pelvic Health Educational Program at The Health & Wellness Institute (HWI) at Carson Tahoe offers a six-week program for women of all ages, whether you're looking to improve your sexual function, increase bladder and bowel control or help prevent the need for future surgeries. Meets Mondays and Thursdays beginning May 1. Registration is $50. For information, call 775-445-5169.

Breast Cancer Support Group — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Women supporting women with breast cancer by sharing, educating and guiding each other through treatment, physical, and emotional healing. Group meets on the second Thursday of the month. Contact 775-445-7500.

Stroke Support Group — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bristlecone Room, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, 1600 Medical Parkway. This support group meets the second Thursday of each month. Led by Shawn Binn, MS, CCC-SLP, this group offers stroke survivors and their caregivers an environment to share their successes in their rehabilitation, get ideas and strategies that may help with daily activities, and provide education about strokes and the recovery process. Call 775-434-5991 for information.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous Meeting — 5:15 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St. Do you want to recover from compulsive eating? We want to help. Anyone is welcome at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A weekly meeting is held at 7 p.m. Sundays at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1385 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. Visit http://www.ceahow.org or call 775-400-0098 for more. For more information, visit stpeterscarsoncity.org, or call 775-882-1534.

Diabetes Support Group — 5-6 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health, 1470 Medical Parkway. Meets on the second Thursday of the month. For information, contact Syndi Skilling, Diabetes Education Coordinator, at 775-445-8607.

Hatha Yoga (with a View) — 5:15-6:15 p.m., Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, 1600 Medical Parkway. Takes place on the third floor in the Valley View Room. The cost is $5 per class.

Co-Dependents Anonymous — 5:45-7:45 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Healthy Habits – Taught by Verna Lewis ­— 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. This program provides one-on-one support and education on nutrition during treatment and how to cope with side effects from chemotherapy and radiation. Designed to help cancer survivors regain their strength, Healthy Habits assists with getting patients back to normal activities. A personal trainer promotes good walking and movement techniques using light weights or bands to rebuild muscle mass. Trainers will coach patients on good nutrition to promote healing and increase stamina. Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500.

Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group — 6:30 p.m., Alzheimer's Association Northern California and Northern Nevada, 1600 Medical Parkway, Juniper Room. Call 775-786-8061 for information, or visit http://www.alz.org/norcal/index.asp.

Prostate Cancer Support Group — 7-8 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Group provides education and support for men with prostate cancer and their spouses by providing fellowship and guidance towards physical, emotional, and spiritual health. Group often has speakers and meets once a month. Call 775-445-7500 for information.

Friday

Ageless Training — 9 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A self-paced full body workout for active older adults. Participants are challenged with body weight and resistance training exercises designed to increase strength, stability and endurance. Lastly, we focus on improving balance through movement patterns and exercises that help each participant gain a sense of independence and peace of mind. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Yoga with Joanna Jepson — 9-10 a.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250.

Yoga Flow by Jill Mustacchio — 10 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Yoga classes are designed to promote a sense of well being for cancer survivors and patients in treatment. Learn "do-able" postures linking breath and movement. Registration required. Call 775-445-7500.

Body Recharge — 11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A restorative class aimed to give your body a re-set and/or recharge. You will use foam rolling and trigger point balls as well as other methods to bring relief to chronic muscle and joint pain areas. We also explore corrective and developmental exercises (using partner stretching/PNF/yoga poses/Swiss Stability Ball, etc.) to activate the "little muscles" and increase stabilization of the joints. This class helps prepare the body for everyday movement and exercise. As important, it benefits individuals making the transition from rehab to fitness. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Overeaters Anonymous — noon, Overeaters Anonymous Carson City, 1617 Fairview Drive, Suite 1. For information, visit http://www.oanns.org.

Square Dancing — 6 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Saturday

Tidal Wave — 8 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Old Man Karate — 8:30 a.m., Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St. Open to ages 40 and up. Drop in fee is $5. Classes are recommended for those who dropped out of martial arts because it was too strenuous. Classes are built to avoid injury and have fun. Beginners welcome. For information, call 775-882-4008.

Indoor Cycling Class — 9 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Get your heart pumping with group cycling classes where participants can modify the bike's resistance to meet their own personal workout/training needs. Instructors: Mary Merry, Orlando Sanchez and Lisa Wright. Bikes are available in a first-come first-served basis and enrollment starts no more than one hour prior to class time. Enrollment is paid in person as a drop-in fee of $5 per class. Classes are in the North Room. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

On a Roll — 9 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Learn self-myofascial and trigger point release through the use of foam rollers. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Overeaters Anonymous — 9:30 a.m., Overeaters Anonymous Carson City, 1080 N. Minnesota St. For information, visit http://www.oanns.org.

Motiyogachi — 10-11 a.m., Health and Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. MoTiYoGaChi (pronounced Moe-Tie-Yo-Gah-Chee) combines primal tribal movements with the fluid, meditative movements of tai chi, chi kung, and yoga. A fun, low-impact, multi-level movement class to strengthen the body, energize the spirit, and calm the mind. 'Moti' will leave you feeling alive, empowered, energized, and filled with peace. $5.00 per class, 10 weeks beginning April 8. For information, contact 775-445-5169.

Sunday

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Fitness Series With Community Yogi — noon, Carson City Library, 900 N. Roop St. Join us for an hour of gentle yoga. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat, towel, and some water (we will have some mats available). For information, visit http://www.carsoncitylibrary.org, or call 775-887-2244.

Muscle Powered Weekly Bicycle Ride — 9 a.m., Muscle Powered, 1511 Firebox Road. Meet Sundays at 9 a.m. at Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Road, in the south parking lot, next to the Linear Ditch Trail. Ride is free and will normally consist of two loops, which are 10-15 miles long each. This allows a rider to do 10-15 miles or 20-30 miles depending on the loops. The ride pace will vary depending on rider level but will usually be about a 12-16 mile per hour pace. This is a no-drop ride. Please feel free to email Shane at shane@shanetrotter.net if you have any questions. All riders must have a bicycle in safe working condition, helmet and close-toed shoes. Participants are responsible for their own transportation to the meeting site. For information, visit musclepowered.org.

Monday

Indoor Cycling Class — 6:15 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Get your heart pumping with group cycling classes where participants can modify the bike's resistance to meet their own personal workout/training needs. Instructors: Mary Merry, Orlando Sanchez and Lisa Wright. Bikes are available in a first-come first-served basis and enrollment starts no more than one hour prior to class time. Enrollment is paid in person as a drop-in fee of $5 per class. Classes are in the North Room. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Soft Strength — 11 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Classes by Verna Lewis. Classes designed to help cancer patients incorporate exercise into their lives during and after treatment. Gentle stretching and light strengthening exercises are modified to meet patient's abilities. Call 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Better Breathers — 1:15-2:15 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Rhythm Rockers — 10-11 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Ageless Training — 10 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A self-paced full body workout for active older adults. Participants are challenged with body weight and resistance training exercises designed to increase strength, stability and endurance. Lastly, we focus on improving balance through movement patterns and exercises that help each participant gain a sense of independence and peace of mind. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Body Recharge — noon, Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A restorative class aimed to give your body a re-set and/or recharge. You will use foam rolling and trigger point balls as well as other methods to bring relief to chronic muscle and joint pain areas. We also explore corrective and developmental exercises (using partner stretching/PNF/yoga poses/Swiss Stability Ball, etc.) to activate the "little muscles" and increase stabilization of the joints. This class helps prepare the body for everyday movement and exercise. As important, it benefits individuals making the transition from rehab to fitness. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Yoga – Taught by Kathryn Bricker — 1 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. The gentle yoga class is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and relaxation during cancer treatment. Simple stretching is demonstrated in a tranquil setting with other cancer patients. This may relieve stress and lessen treatment side effects. Contact 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous Meeting — 5:15 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St. Do you want to recover from compulsive eating? We want to help. Anyone is welcome at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A weekly meeting is held at 7 p.m. Sundays at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1385 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. Visit http://www.ceahow.org or call 775-400-0098 for more.

Hatha Yoga (with a View) — 5:15-6:15 p.m., Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, 1600 Medical Parkway. Takes place on the third floor in the Valley View Room. The cost is $5 per class.

Overeaters Anonymous — 5:30 p.m., Overeaters Anonymous Carson City, 1617 Fairview Drive, Suite 1. What you will find at OA meetings is: Acceptance of you as you are now, as you were, as you will be. Understanding of the problems you now face — problems almost certainly shared by others in the group. Communication that comes as the natural result of our mutual understanding. Recovery from your illness. Power to enter a new way of life through the practice of the Twelve-Step recovery program, the belief in a power greater than yourself, and the support and companionship of the group. What you won't find at OA meetings are: Weigh-ins; Packaged meals; Dues; Fees; "Shoulds"; "Musts"; Judgment. If you decide that you are one of us, we welcome you with open arms. Whatever your circumstances, we offer you the gift of acceptance. You are not alone anymore. Welcome to Overeaters Anonymous. Welcome home! For information, visit http://www.oanns.org.

Tidal Wave — 5:30 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Breast Feeding Support Group, A Mom's Network — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. The informal group is led by a lactation consultant. It provides ongoing support to mothers regarding breast feeding and mothering. All breast feeding mothers and their babies are welcome to attend. Call 775-445-5122 for information.

Square Dancing — 6 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.