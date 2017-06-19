To your health | NevadaAppeal.com

Today

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Carson City Parks and Recreation Easy Walk to Virginia & Truckee Rail Trail — 8-9 a.m., meet at the south end of Murphy Drive. Water and closed-toed shoes required. Hats and sunscreen recommended. If it rains or snows, meet at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center (MAC) at 1860 Russell Way. Easy Walk Program: Walks of 1 to 2 miles in length with none or negligible elevation gain, and frequently paved or smooth paths. The walks will usually be of approximately one hour in duration. All walks can be found on the Nevada Appeal Events Calendar, the Carson Now Events calendar and at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar. The Muscle Powered calendar is a public calendar and you can add it to your Google calendar by clicking on the "Google Calendar" and follow the instructions. For information, visit http://www.carson.org/government/departments-g-z/parks-recreation-open-space.

Dance Intensive Workshop — 9 a.m. to noon, Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St. Learn and apply the essentials of Ballet, Contemporary and a variety of dance styles as taught by special guest instructors from professional ballet companies: Erica Chipp, principal dancer with Smuin Ballet in San Francisco and Oliver Adams, principal dancer with Diablo Ballet in Walnut Creek. These master instructors are at the top of their profession. Take advantage of their expertise, and fill your summer with a great learning and dance experience. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon June 19-22. To register, email Tu2teacher@sbcglobal.net, or call 775-882-2916, or go to http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com.

Indoor Cycling Class — 9 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Get your heart pumping with group cycling classes where participants can modify the bike's resistance to meet their own personal workout/training needs. Instructors: Mary Merry, Orlando Sanchez and Lisa Wright. Bikes are available in a first-come first-served basis and enrollment starts no more than one hour prior to class time. Enrollment is paid in person as a drop-in fee of $5 per class. Classes are in the North Room. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Rhythm Rockers — 10-11 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Yoga — 10-11:30 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous Meeting — 10 a.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St. Do you want to recover from compulsive eating? We want to help. Anyone is welcome at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A weekly meeting is held at 7 p.m. Sundays at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1385 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. Visit http://www.ceahow.org or call 775-400-0098 for more.

Al-Anon — 12-1:30 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Qigong Tai Chi — 1-2 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Qigong Tai Chi by Kathryn Bricker Tai Chi Easy is a mind-body practice that combines gentle exercise, breath practice, self-applied massage, and meditation to activate self-healing properties that ancient Chinese texts call the "healer within." Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500 for information.

Women's Mountain Bike Ride — 5:30 p.m. Join the ladies on a mountain biking adventure through the Sierra. Meet at Foothill Drive. (More details soon.) For information, visit musclepowered.org.

Muscle Powered Evening Conditioning Hike to Upper Waterfall Loop — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet at west end of Kings Canyon. Water and closed-toed shoes required. Hats, sunscreen and walking sticks recommended. Muscle Powered Evening Conditioning Hikes Program: Evening hikes of 4-6 miles in length with an elevation gain, sometimes over 500 feet and usually on single track trail. The evening hike will usually be 1 1/2 hour duration or more. All hikes can be found on the Nevada Appeal Events Calendar, the Carson Now Events calendar, at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar, Carson Valley Hikers and Backpackers Meetup site. The Muscle Powered calendar is a public calendar and you can add it to your Google calendar by clicking on the "Google Calendar" and follow the instructions. For information, visit musclepowered.org.

Yoga Glow – Taught by Jill Mustacchio — 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Classes are designed to promote a sense of well being for cancer survivors and patients in treatment. Learn postures linking breath and movement. Registration required. Call 775-445-7500.

Beginning West Coast Swing Lesson — 6-8 p.m., El Charro Avitia, 4389 S. Carson St. Every Tuesday night come to High Sierra Swing Dance Club's beginning West Coast Swing lesson from 6 to 7 p.m. The cost is $8. Free dance from 7 to 8 p.m. No partner necessary. Due to infrequent special events at El Charro, please check our website http://www.HSSDC.org to confirm class is being held. For information, visit http://www.hssdc.org.

Wednesday

Indoor Cycling Class — 6:15 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Enrollment is paid in person as a drop-in fee of $5 per class. Classes are in the North Room. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Dance Intensive Workshop ­— 9 a.m.-noon, Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St. Learn and apply the essentials of Ballet, Contemporary and a variety of dance styles. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon June 19-22. To register, email Tu2teacher@sbcglobal.net or call 775-882-2916, or go to http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com.

Resistance Exercise — 9:30 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Ageless Training ­— 10-11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A self-paced full body workout for active older adults. Participants are challenged with body weight and resistance training exercises designed to increase strength, stability and endurance. Lastly, we focus on improving balance through movement patterns and exercises that help each participant gain a sense of independence and peace of mind. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Breast Feeding Support Group, A Mom's Network — 10-11 a.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. The informal group is led by a lactation consultant. It provides ongoing support to mothers regarding breast feeding and mothering. All breast feeding mothers and their babies are welcome to attend. Call 775-445-5122 for information.

Blood Pressure Clinic — 10:30 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Yoga – Taught by Kathryn Bricker — 10:30 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. The gentle yoga class is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and relaxation during cancer treatment. Simple stretching is demonstrated in a tranquil setting with other cancer patients. This may relieve stress and lessen treatment side effects. Contact 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Yoga by Ruth Chan — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. Come to weekly yoga to increase flexibility, mental clarity and stress reduction. Cost is $5 per class.

Better Breathers — 1:15-2:15 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Ostomy Support Group — 4 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. This group involves fellow Ostomates who know what its like to go through the physical and emotional healing process of their experience. Spouses and friends are encouraged to participate in the meetings. Group meets once a month. Call 775-445-7500.

On a Roll — 4:15 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Learn the Basics Learn self-myofascial and trigger point release through the use of foam rollers. Say what? Before we translate, here's what to expect: We provide the mats, rollers and guidance. And we hope you will bring your curiosity and interest in having a healthy body. (Bring your own mat if you like.)Now for the science. Myofacial release is the application of low intensity forces to soft tissues over a long period of time, effectively allowing contracted muscles to relax. Our fascia, the fibrous connective tissue that surrounds our muscles, sometimes becomes cross-linked and/or attached to muscle or nerves (discontinuous), which affect the muscle's ability to contract in a balanced manner and results in muscular and/or joint pain and discomfort. We can help. We will guide you through some simple methods of using foam rollers to increase blood flow to these regions of your body and help reinstall proper mobility to the fascia fibers and to insure muscle and tissue health. Benefits of Foam Rolling: Increases blood flow to muscles; reduces presence of facia adhesions; better range of motion because muscles are properly stretched and lubricated (improves mobility); speeds up muscle repair & recovery; improves performance of body; facilitates balanced muscle performance. Experience decreased risk of injury: Greater mobility and health of muscle tissue reduces the chance of creating improper movement that would result in injury). For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Overeaters Anonymous — 5:30 p.m., Overeaters Anonymous Carson City, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. What you will find at OA meetings is: Acceptance of you as you are now, as you were, as you will be. Understanding of the problems you now face — problems almost certainly shared by others in the group. Communication that comes as the natural result of our mutual understanding. Recovery from your illness. Power to enter a new way of life through the practice of the Twelve-Step recovery program, the belief in a power greater than yourself, and the support and companionship of the group. What you won't find at OA meetings are: Weigh-ins; Packaged meals; Dues; Fees; "Shoulds"; "Musts"; Judgment. If you decide that you are one of us, we welcome you with open arms. Whatever your circumstances, we offer you the gift of acceptance. You are not alone anymore. Welcome to Overeaters Anonymous. Welcome home! For information, visit http://www.oanns.org.

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Healthy Habits – Taught by Verna Lewis ­— 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. This program provides one-on-one support and education on nutrition during treatment and how to cope with side effects from chemotherapy and radiation. Designed to help cancer survivors regain their strength, Healthy Habits assists with getting patients back to normal activities. A personal trainer promotes good walking and movement techniques using light weights or bands to rebuild muscle mass. Trainers will coach patients on good nutrition to promote healing and increase stamina. Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500.

Al-Anon Family — 6:30-8 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Thursday

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Muscle Powered Easy Hike to Lower Clear Creek Trail — 8:30-10 a.m., Meet at the trail head on Jacks Valley Road, about a half mile west of Jacks Valley Elementary School. Closed-toed shoes and water are required. Bring a friend and/or friendly dogs. Hats, sunscreen and walking sticks recommended. Muscle Powered Easy Hike program are hikes of between 2 to 4 miles in length, often with some elevation gain (no more than 500 feet) and can be on a paved path, smooth wide trail, or single track. The hikes will usually be of approximately 1 1/2 duration. All hikes can be found on the Nevada Appeal Events Calendar, the Carson Now Events calendar and at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar. The Muscle Powered calendar is a public calendar and you can add it to your Google calendar by clicking on the "Google Calendar" and follow the instructions. For information, visit musclepowered.org.

Indoor Cycling Class — 9 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Dance Intensive Workshop — 9 a.m. to noon, Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St. Learn and apply the essentials of Ballet, Contemporary and a variety of dance styles. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon June 19-June 22. To register, email Tu2teacher@sbcglobal.net or call 775-882-2916. For information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Rhythm Rockers — 10-11 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Yoga — 10-11:30 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Al-Anon — 12-1:30 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Qigong Tai Chi — 1-2 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Qigong Tai Chi by Kathryn Bricker Tai Chi Easy is a mind-body practice that combines gentle exercise, breath practice, self-applied massage, and meditation to activate self-healing properties that ancient Chinese texts call the "healer within." Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500 for information.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous Meeting — 5:15 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St. Do you want to recover from compulsive eating? We want to help. Anyone is welcome at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A weekly meeting is held at 7 p.m. Sundays at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1385 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. Visit http://www.ceahow.org or call 775-400-0098 for more.

Multiple Myeloma Support Group — 5:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Share experiences, gain strength and knowledge with other multiple myeloma survivors. Caregivers welcome. Call 775-445-7500 to RSVP or for information.

Old Man Karate — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St. Open to ages 40 and up. Drop in fee is $5. Classes are recommended for those who dropped out of martial arts because it was too strenuous. Classes are built to avoid injury and have fun. Beginners welcome. For information, call 775-882-4008.

Co-Dependents Anonymous — 5:45-7:45 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Healthy Habits – Taught by Verna Lewis ­— 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500.

Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group — 6:30 p.m., Alzheimer's Association Northern California and Northern Nevada, 1600 Medical Parkway, Juniper Room. The Alzheimer's Association's Caregiver Support Group is designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. They help participants develop methods and skill to solve problems. The group encourages caregivers to maintain their own personal, physical and emotional health, as well as optimally care for the person with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. Call 775-786-8061 or go to http://www.alz.org/norcal/index.asp.

Friday

Indoor Cycling Class — 6:15 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Yoga with Joanna Jepson — 9-10 a.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250.

Ageless Training — 9-10 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A self-paced full body workout for active older adults. Participants are challenged with body weight and resistance training exercises designed to increase strength, stability and endurance. Lastly, we focus on improving balance through movement patterns and exercises that help each participant gain a sense of independence and peace of mind. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Resistance Exercise — 9:30 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Yoga Flow by Jill Mustacchio — 10 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Yoga classes are designed to promote a sense of well being for cancer survivors and patients in treatment. Learn "do-able" postures linking breath and movement. Registration required. Call 775-445-7500.

Body Recharge — 11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A restorative class aimed to give your body a re-set and/or recharge. You will use foam rolling and trigger point balls as well as other methods to bring relief to chronic muscle and joint pain areas. We also explore corrective and developmental exercises (using partner stretching/PNF/yoga poses/Swiss Stability Ball, etc.) to activate the "little muscles" and increase stabilization of the joints. This class helps prepare the body for everyday movement and exercise. As important, it benefits individuals making the transition from rehab to fitness. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Overeaters Anonymous — noon, Overeaters Anonymous Carson City, 1617 Fairview Drive, Suite 1. For information, visit http://www.oanns.org.

Meta-Trix — 12:15 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Every movement we perform uses the whole body. This class uses suspension trainers and similar tools to challenge every plane of motion. Whether you seek perfection and performance on your mountain bike or simply want to improve strength and stability when taking the stairs, this class is for you. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Saturday

Tidal Wave — 8-9 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Old Man Karate — 8:30 a.m., Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St. Open to ages 40 and up. Drop in fee is $5. Classes are recommended for those who dropped out of martial arts because it was too strenuous. Classes are built to avoid injury and have fun. Beginners welcome. For information, call 775-882-4008.

Indoor Cycling Class — 9 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

On a Roll — 9 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Learn the Basics Learn self-myofascial and trigger point release through the use of foam rollers. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Overeaters Anonymous — 9:30 a.m., Overeaters Anonymous Carson City, 1080 N. Minnesota St. For information, visit http://www.oanns.org.

Introduction to Meditation — 10 a.m.-noon, Carson Psychic Institute, 1800 E. Highway 50, Suite 207. The six-week introductory class on meditation started June 17. The class covers energy tools for grounding, focusing, cleaning, replenishing and protecting an individual's space. It also will touch on aura reading. For information, call 775-737-8739, or go to renopsychicinstitute.com.

Spiritual Healing Clinic — 12:30 to 2 p.m., second and fourth Saturdays of the month, Carson Psychic Institute, 1800 E. Highway 50, Suite 207. The healers clear energy blocks (like stress, problems and emotions of others, etc.) from your space so your energy can move freely around & in your body. Like a stream of fresh mountain water, when your energy is moving it's clear, doesn't stagnate and you feel good. For information, call 775-737-8739, or go to renopsychicinstitute.com.

Sunday

Muscle Powered Weekly Bicycle Ride — 9 a.m., Muscle Powered, 1511 Firebox Road. Meet Sundays at 9 a.m. at Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Road, in the south parking lot, next to the Linear Ditch Trail. Ride is free and will normally consist of two loops, which are 10-15 miles long each. This allows a rider to do 10-15 miles or 20-30 miles depending on the loops. The ride pace will vary depending on rider level but will usually be about a 12-16 mile per hour pace. This is a no-drop ride. Please feel free to email Shane at shane@shanetrotter.net if you have any questions. All riders must have a bicycle in safe working condition, helmet and close-toed shoes. Participants are responsible for their own transportation to the meeting site. For information, visit musclepowered.org.

Fitness Series With Community Yogi — 12 p.m., Carson City Library, 900 N. Roop St. Join us for an hour of gentle yoga. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat, towel, and some water (we will have some mats available). For information, visit http://www.carsoncitylibrary.org, or call 775-887-2244.

Monday

Indoor Cycling Class — 6:15 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Resistance Exercise — 9:30 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Rhythm Rockers — 10-11 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Ageless Training — 10-11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A self-paced full body workout for active older adults. Participants are challenged with body weight and resistance training exercises designed to increase strength, stability and endurance. Lastly, we focus on improving balance through movement patterns and exercises that help each participant gain a sense of independence and peace of mind. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Beginning/Intermediate Line Dancing — 11 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Soft Strength — 11 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Classes by Verna Lewis. Classes designed to help cancer patients incorporate exercise into their lives during and after treatment. Gentle stretching and light strengthening exercises are modified to meet patient's abilities. Call 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Body Recharge — noon, Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A restorative class aimed to give your body a re-set and/or recharge. You will use foam rolling and trigger point balls as well as other methods to bring relief to chronic muscle and joint pain areas. We also explore corrective and developmental exercises (using partner stretching/PNF/yoga poses/Swiss Stability Ball, etc.) to activate the "little muscles" and increase stabilization of the joints. This class helps prepare the body for everyday movement and exercise. As important, it benefits individuals making the transition from rehab to fitness. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Yoga – Taught by Kathryn Bricker — 1 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. The gentle yoga class is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and relaxation during cancer treatment. Simple stretching is demonstrated in a tranquil setting with other cancer patients. This may relieve stress and lessen treatment side effects. Contact 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Better Breathers — 1:15-2:15 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous Meeting — 5:15 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St. Do you want to recover from compulsive eating? We want to help. Anyone is welcome at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A weekly meeting is held at 7 p.m. Sundays at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1385 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. Visit http://www.ceahow.org or call 775-400-0098 for more.

Overeaters Anonymous — 5:30 p.m., Overeaters Anonymous Carson City, 1617 Fairview Drive, Suite 1, Carson City. For information, visit http://www.oanns.org.

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Breast Feeding Support Group, A Mom's Network — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. The informal group is led by a lactation consultant. It provides ongoing support to mothers regarding breast feeding and mothering. All breast feeding mothers and their babies are welcome to attend. Call 775-445-5122 for information.

Old Man Karate — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St. Open to ages 40 and up. Drop in fee is $5. Classes are recommended for those who dropped out of martial arts because it was too strenuous. Classes are built to avoid injury and have fun. Beginners welcome. For information, call 775-882-4008.

Square Dancing — 6 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.