To your health: Carson City fitness calendar

Today

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day!Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Carson City Parks and Recreation Easy Walk to Historical West Side Tour Section II — 8:30-9:30 a.m., Carson City Parks & Recreation. Meet in front of 340 N. Minnesota Street. Water and closed-toed shoes required. Hats and sunscreen recommended. If it rains or snows, meet at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center (MAC) at 1860 Russell Way.Easy Walk Program: Walks of 1 to 2 miles in length with none or negligible elevation gain, and frequently paved or smooth paths. The walks will usually be of approximately one hour in duration. For more information, visit http://www.carson.org/government/departments-g-z/parks-recreation-open-space.

Senior Fit — 9-10 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Senior Fit every Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous Meeting — 10 a.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St., Carson City. Do you want to recover from compulsive eating? We want to help. Anyone is welcome at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A weekly meeting is held at 7 p.m. Sundays at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1385 Centerville Lane in Garnerville. Visit http://www.ceahow.org or call 775-400-0098 for more. For more information, visit stpeterscarsoncity.org, or call 775-882-1534.

HeartSmart Screening — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 925 Ironwood Dr., Suite 1108, Minden. Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), and plaque build-up in the carotid arteries are all treatable when caught early. Take charge of your health through a low-cost stroke and vascular screening for just $75. For more information go to http://www.carsontahoe.com/wellness.

Boot Camp Express — noon, Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. Boot Camp Express is a lunch time butt-kicking workout! Feel the burn with a thirty-minute High Intensity Training work-out incorporating mostly body weight exercises. (But don't be surprised if you're asked to pump some iron or stretch a resistance band or two from time to time!) For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Qigong Tai Chi — 1-2 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Qigong Tai Chi by Kathryn Bricker Tai Chi Easy is a mind-body practice that combines gentle exercise, breath practice, self-applied massage, and meditation to activate self-healing properties that ancient Chinese texts call the "healer within." Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500 for information.

Small Steps. Big Rewards. — 4 p.m., 2874 N. Carson St. Take our quick online quiz at carsontahoe.com/wellness to see if you are eligible or call (775) 445-5169. 16 weekly sessions plus 6 monthly sessions. Enrollment $40; each session $10. Learn about healthy eating, increasing physical activity, and setting and achieving goals.

Ballet 1 & 2 — 4:15-5:15 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St., Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Jazz/tap Combo — 5-5:45 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St., Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Ballet Strengthening — 5-6 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St., Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Intervtraining — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for IntervTraining every Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather and on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Spinning Pm — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Spinning Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Muscle Powered Evening Conditioning Hike to V&T Trail-Central — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Muscle Powered. Meet at Long Ranch Park corner of Longview Way and Waterford Place. Water and closed-toed shoes required. Bring a flashlight and walking sticks recommended.Muscle Powered Evening Conditioning Hikes Program: Evening hikes of 4-6 miles in length with an elevation gain, sometimes over 500 feet and usually on single track trail. The evening hike will usually be 1½ hour duration or more. For more information, visit musclepowered.org.

Yoga Glow – Taught by Jill Mustacchio — 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Classes are designed to promote a sense of well being for cancer survivors and patients in treatment. Learn postures linking breath and movement. Registration required. Call 775-445-7500.

Int. & Adv. Ballet — 6-7:30 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St., Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

DJ Trivia at the Fox Brew Pub — 7-9 p.m., DJ Trivia, 310 S. Carson St., Carson City. Bring a group of friends and compete against other teams in a live-hosted trivia game with music playing during each question. It's fun, free to play, and the teams with the most points at the end of the night win prizes! Come back again and enjoy league play where you might earn your team a spot in the league championship game! All ages welcome at this location. For more information, visit http://www.djtrivia.com.

Int. & Adv. Pointe — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St., Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Wednesday

Yoga — 10 a.m., The Yoga Loft, 1620 b U.S. Highway 395 N., Minden. Yoga is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and can offer a multitude of mental and physical health benefits. Pull some balance in your life by joining instructor Jill Mustacchio for mellow flow LOW IMPACT yoga classes every Wednesday. Register today by call Carson Tahoe Cancer Resource Center. Free for cancer patients. $5 drop-in fee per class for community members.

Breast Feeding Support Group, A Mom's Network — 10-11 a.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. The informal group is led by a lactation consultant. It provides ongoing support to mothers regarding breast feeding and mothering. All breast feeding mothers and their babies are welcome to attend. Call 775-445-5122 for information.

Yoga — 10 a.m., Carson Tahoe Health, 1620 B Highway 395, Minden. Yoga is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and can offer a multitude of mental and physical health benefits. Pull some balance in your life by joining instructor Jill Mustacchio for mellow flow yoga classes every Wednesday at The Yoga Loft. Register today by call Carson Tahoe Cancer Resource Center. For more information, visit http://www.carsontahoe.com, or call 775-445-8000.

Ageless Training — 10-11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. A self-paced full body workout for active older adults. Participants are challenged with body weight and resistance training exercises designed to increase strength, stability and endurance. Lastly, we focus on improving balance through movement patterns and exercises that help each participant gain a sense of independence and peace of mind. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Yoga – Taught by Kathryn Bricker — 10:30 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. The gentle yoga class is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and relaxation during cancer treatment. Simple stretching is demonstrated in a tranquil setting with other cancer patients. This may relieve stress and lessen treatment side effects. Contact 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Yoga by Ruth Chan — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. Come to weekly yoga to increase flexibility, mental clarity and stress reduction. Cost is $5 per class.

Meta-Trix — 12:15 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. Every movement we perform uses the whole body.This class uses suspension trainers and similar tools to challenge every plane of motion. Whether you seek perfection and performance on your mountain bike or simply want to improve strength and stability when taking the stairs, this class is for you. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group — 2:30 p.m., Alzheimer's Association Northern California and Northern Nevada, 901 Beverly Drive, Joshua Room, Carson City. The Alzheimer's Association's Caregiver Support Group is designed to provide emotional, educational and support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. They help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems. The group encourages caregivers to maintain their own personal, physical and emotional helath, as well as optimally care for the person with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. For further information call 775-786-8061 For more information, visit http://www.alz.org/norcal/index.asp.

Cycle Circuit — 4-5 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Cycle Circuit Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

On a Roll — 4:15 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. Learn the BasicsLearn self-myofascial and trigger point release through the use of foam rollers.Say what? Before we translate, here's what to expect: We provide the mats, rollers and guidance. And we hope you will bring your curiosity and interest in having a healthy body. (Bring your own mat if you like.)Now for the science. Myofacial release is the application of low intensity forces to soft tissues over a long period of time, effectively allowing contracted muscles to relax. Our fascia, the fibrous connective tissue that surrounds our muscles, sometimes becomes cross-linked and/or attached to muscle or nerves (discontinuous), which affect the muscle's ability to contract in a balanced manner and results in muscular and/or joint pain and discomfort. We can help.We will guide you through some simple methods of using foam rollers to increase blood flow to these regions of your body and help reinstall proper mobility to the fascia fibers and to insure muscle and tissue health.Benefits of Foam Rolling:Increases blood flow to muscles; reduces presence of facia adhesions; better range of motion because muscles are properly stretched and lubricated (improves mobility); speeds up muscle repair & recovery; improves performance of body; facilitates balanced muscle performance.Experience decreased risk of injury: Greater mobility and health of muscle tissue reduces the chance of creating improper movement that would result in injury). For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Spinning Pm — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Spinning is every Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Healthy Habits – Taught by Verna Lewis ­— 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. This program provides one-on-one support and education on nutrition during treatment and how to cope with side effects from chemotherapy and radiation. Designed to help cancer survivors regain their strength, Healthy Habits assists with getting patients back to normal activities. A personal trainer promotes good walking and movement techniques using light weights or bands to rebuild muscle mass. Trainers will coach patients on good nutrition to promote healing and increase stamina. Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500.

Yoga Glow — 5:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health, 1535 Medical Pkwy, Carson City. Yoga by Kathryn Bricker or Jill Mustacchio classes are designed to promote a sense of well being for cancer survivors and patients in treatment. Learn "do-able" postures linking breath and movement. For further information, please contact (775) 445-7500. Registration required. For more information, visit http://www.carsontahoe.com, or call 775-445-8000.

Zumba/yoga — 6-7 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Zumba/Yoga Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Mental Health Family & Peer Support Groups — 6-7:30 p.m., National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1080 N. Minnesota Lane, Carson City. NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization. Join us for the Family & Peer Support Group on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month at Compass Behavioral Health in Carson City. What is a NAMI family support group? A free, confidential support group for loved ones of people living with mental illness. Fosters group discussion and interaction. Led by trained volunteer facilitators who have a loved one with a mental illness. Does not recommend or endorse any medications. Solve problems by using the combined wisdom of group members. Families join a caring group of people that encourage, support and empower each other. Families are no longer alone and have a renewed sense of hope.What is a NAMI Connection Support Group for Peers? A free, confidential support group for adults living with mental illness. Discusses personal challenges and recovery. Led by trained peer facilitators who are experienced in living well with mental illness. Share coping strategies and offer one another support and understanding.First time attendees, call to register and confirm meeting. Kathy at 775-225-1952 or Pat at 775-882-6905. For more information, visit namiwesternnevada.org.

Hit Mania — 6:30 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. Join us every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for HIT Mania. High Intensity Interval Training means faster results in less time. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Thursday

Spinning Am — 5:30-6:30 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Spinning is every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Muscle Powered Thursday Hike to Tahoe Rim Trail From Spooner South — 8:30-10:30 a.m., Muscle Powered. Meet at the Highway 50 Park and Ride to carpool to the Spooner Lake parking lot. We will wal around the lake, about 2 miles, flat trail. Closed-toed shoes and water are required. Bring a friend and/or friendly dogs. Hats, sunscreen and walking sticks recommended.Muscle Powered Thursday Hike program are hikes of between 2 to 4 miles in length, often with some elevation gain (no more than 500') and can be on a paved path, smooth wide trail, or single track. The hikes will usually be of approximately 1 1/2 duration.All hikes can be found on the Carson City Visitor Bureau Calendar, Nevada Appeal Events Calendar, the Carson Now Events calendar and at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar. The Muscle Powered calendar is a public calendar and you can add it to your Google calendar by clicking on the "Google Calendar" and follow the instructions. For more information, visit musclepowered.org.

Senior Yoga — 9-10 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Senior Yoga Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Small Steps. Big Rewards. National Diabetes Prevention Program — 12 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. For information, contact 775-445-5169.

Smoking Cessation Class — 4 p.m., 1470 Medical Pkwy, Carson City. Give yourself the gift of a Smoke Free Holiday Season! Call 775-445-7651 or email smokefreeNV@gmail.com and together we will make this happen. Your friends or family members are welcome. Just a reminder, Quit Day isn't planned until the fourth week — you don't need to stop smoking before class starts. The price for the entire seven week class is $20, which covers the cost of materials. Upon completion you will be refunded $10. For more, go to https://carsontahoe.com/smoking-cessation-classes.

Hatha Yoga (with a View) — 5:15-6:15 p.m., Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, 1600 Medical Parkway. Takes place on the third floor in the Valley View Room. The cost is $5 per class.

Multiple Myeloma Support Group — 5:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Share experiences, gain strength and knowledge with other multiple myeloma survivors. Caregivers welcome. Call 775-445-7500 to RSVP or for information.

Spinning Pm — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St. Join us for Spinning Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Friday

Stretch & Tone — 8 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Stretch & Tone Friday mornings from 8 to 9 a.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Yoga with Joanna Jepson — 9-10 a.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250.

Cardiocircuit — 9:15-10:15 a.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Join us every Friday morning for CardioCircuit from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Yoga Flow by Jill Mustacchio — 10 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Yoga classes are designed to promote a sense of well being for cancer survivors and patients in treatment. Learn "do-able" postures linking breath and movement. Registration required. Call 775-445-7500.

Body Recharge — 11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. A restorative class aimed to give your body a re-set and/or recharge. You will use foam rolling and trigger point balls as well as other methods to bring relief to chronic muscle and joint pain areas. We also explore corrective and developmental exercises (using partner stretching/PNF/yoga poses/Swiss Stability Ball, etc.) to activate the "little muscles" and increase stabilization of the joints. This class helps prepare the body for everyday movement and exercise. As important, it benefits individuals making the transition from rehab to fitness. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Saturday

Sunday

Va Parkinson's Support Group — 2-3 p.m., Carson Plaza, 2120 E. Long St., Carson City. The VA's Parkinson's Support Group meets the 4th Tuesday of every month at 2:00pm at the Carson Plaza senior living community. Please call for information. (775) 883-1221 For more information, visit http://www.holidaytouch.com/our-communities/carson-plaza?utm_source=Local&utm_medium=organic&utm_term=5065&utm_content=IL&utm_campaign=gmb, or call 775-405-4795.

Monday

Soft Strength — 11 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Classes by Verna Lewis. Classes designed to help cancer patients incorporate exercise into their lives during and after treatment. Gentle stretching and light strengthening exercises are modified to meet patient's abilities. Call 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

West Coast Swing Social Dance, Beginner and Intermediate Lessons — noon, High Sierra Swing Dance Club. Join us every Monday for a night filled with dance. Beginners class 5:30 followed by an Intermediate class at 6:30 taught by Tim Renner, $8 each. Free social dance from 7:30 to 10:00 pm. No partner necessary. 11th Frame Lounge in the Carson Lanes Family Fun Center, 4600 Snyder Ave, Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.hssdc.org.

Body Recharge — 12:10 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane, Carson City. A restorative class aimed to give your body a re-set and/or recharge. You will use foam rolling and trigger point balls as well as other methods to bring relief to chronic muscle and joint pain areas. We also explore corrective and developmental exercises (using partner stretching/PNF/yoga poses/Swiss Stability Ball, etc.) to activate the "little muscles" and increase stabilization of the joints. This class helps prepare the body for everyday movement and exercise. As important, it benefits individuals making the transition from rehab to fitness. Click here for drop-in rates, memberships packages and combos. For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Yoga – Taught by Kathryn Bricker — 1 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. The gentle yoga class is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and relaxation during cancer treatment. Simple stretching is demonstrated in a tranquil setting with other cancer patients. This may relieve stress and lessen treatment side effects. Contact 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Adv/circuit — 4-5 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4530 S. Carson St., Carson City. Join us for Adv/Circuit Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m.PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2535/carson-city-nv-89701, or call 775-885-7771.

Ballet V-Vi & Pointe — 4-5:15 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St., Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Breast Feeding Support Group, A Mom's Network — 5:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. The informal group is led by a lactation consultant. It provides ongoing support to mothers regarding breast feeding and mothering. All breast feeding mothers and their babies are welcome to attend. Call 775-445-5122 for information.

Leaps, Turns & Tricks — 5:15-6 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St., Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Spinning Pm — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 2629 N. Carson St., Carson City. Spinning is every Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Classes subject to cancellation during inclement weather or on holidays. For more information, visit http://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3116/carson-city-nv-89706, or call 775-222-0022.

Int. & Adv. Contemporary — 6-7 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St., Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Adult Ballet — 6-7:30 p.m., Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St., Carson City. For more information, visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com, or call 775-882-2916.

Yoga — 6:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health, 1535 Medical Pkwy, Carson City. Our gentle Yoga class is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and relaxation during cancer treatment. Simple stretching is demonstrated in a tranquil setting with other cancer patients. This may relieve stress and lessen treatment side effects. Free for cancer patients and survivors. $5.00 drop in free per class for the public. Please contact (775) 445-7500 for further information. For more information, visit http://www.carsontahoe.com, or call 775-445-8000.