Today: Wungnema celebrates Native American Heritage Month

November is National Native American Heritage Month. In recognition of that, the Foundation for Carson City Parks & Recreation, is hosting an open house and exhibit of selected examples of two- and three-dimensional Native American art at the historic Wungnema House in Mills Park, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday. The art, from a local collection, represents a broad spectrum of different tribal or cultural traditions, including Northwest Coast (Kwakiutl), Puebloan (Hopi), Central California (Miwok), Eastern Woodlands (Iroquoian), Inuit (Eskimo), Northern Plains (Cree), Panamanian (Kuna), and Upper Great Lakes (Anishinaabe). Admission to the event is free.

The house was built in 1948 by a family of Hopi stonemasons, the Wungnemas, and served as their home until the early 1970s. Notable, in addition to the house's exterior masonry, is the inclusion of a family member's clan symbol in the rock fireplace. The Wungnema's distinctive masonry survives in many homes and other structures in Carson City, and is also found in homes, churches, ranches, and other structures at Lake Tahoe, Washoe Valley, and Reno.

Access to the house is from the Seely Loop, the east entrance for Mills Park, off North Saliman Road, opposite Carson High School.

