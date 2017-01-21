Toddler dies in Johnson Lane crash | NevadaAppeal.com

A toddler died Thursday from injuries received in a three-vehicle crash at Johnson Lane and Highway 395 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol

A preliminary investigation revealed a white Chevrolet 3500 work truck towing a trailer was northbound when it failed to slow for traffic ahead, striking the rear of a white Nissan.

The Nissan was pushed out of the way by the force of the collision. The pickup then collided with the rear of a blue Honda Fit that was stopped in the left lane.

Both the driver and the toddler, who was in the back seat, were transported for treatment. The toddler was in a car seat. According to emergency personnel on scene, the driver was the child’s grandmother.

The Honda’s rear was crushed by the force of the collision, and the truck still had the vehicle’s rear bumper hanging from it when rescuers arrived.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has yet to release the names of the drivers involved.

Trooper Dan Gordon said Tuesday night the highway patrol’s fatal accident investigation team was on investigating the crash.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and East Fork Fire District rescuers also responded to the wreck.

A Go Fund me account for the child raised $7,640. To donate go to http://www.gofundme.com and search for Avas-fight-for-life-fund.