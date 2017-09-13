Update: Tornado warnings run out, no damage reported

6:30 p.m.: The weather is supposed to clear tonight with rain and scattered thunderstorms continuing until about 9 p.m. Rain fell quickly during an earlier shower, but it has since past moving to the west. No damage was reported. NV Energy is only reporting power outages in Washoe County at this hour.

•••

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Carson City,Lyon County, Storey County and southern Washoe County until 5:15 tonight. The storm is over Carson City and nearly stationary, according to National Weather Service.

Localized flooding as been reported in certain areas of Carson City. About a 1/2-inch of rain fell in about a 15 minute span at the Nevada Appeal weather’s station before a power outage took the station offline.

•••

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a tornado warning for western Carson City and Douglas County after a funnel cloud was spotted at 4:09 p.m. over Lake Tahoe.

Damaging waterspouts and tornados are possible and a quarter-sized hail has been reported.