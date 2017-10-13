Trick-or-treat event bringing Halloween revelry early in Carson City

Despite Halloween falling on Oct. 31 in Carson City, local kids are being offered the chance to collect candy early at a fundraiser to help underprivileged families.

The second annual Trunk or Treat, a benefit for the nonprofit Wishes and Angels, is expected to draw 300 costume-clad trick-or-treaters to the Nevada Appeal parking lot at 5 p.m. Oct. 21.

Besides the invitation to collect candy from trunk to trunk, the event offers food, games, pumpkin carving, baked goods, a costume contest and a hot chocolate stand.

It's free to participate, and all money raised will go to Wishes and Angels, a nonprofit that pays for birthday, graduation, prom and holiday celebrations for families that otherwise can't afford them.

"We do birthdays and all major holidays. We'll provide everything to families that you would provide for your child — cake, balloons, paper goods, an activity if it's requested," said Christine Cassinelli, vice president of Wishes and Angels.

The nonprofit's three volunteers keep busy by throwing close to 100 celebrations a year for families throughout Northern Nevada.

"We're like no other charity. We have no financial guidelines and we don't turn people away. We're the only charity some people can get help from," Cassinelli said.

Last Christmas 153 children were supplied with gifts thanks to Wishes and Angels.

"We are lucky to have so much community support providing the kids with everything from outfits, jackets, sometimes two or three toys each," Cassinelli said.

Holiday food baskets for Thanksgiving and Christmas is another service provided by the nonprofit, now in its fourth year.

The Trunk or Treat event needs volunteers to host trunks, facilitate food and pass out store-bought candy. Cassinelli said several costumes will be on site for kids who don't have one.

Raffle tickets offering the chance to win an assortment of prizes will be sold for $1 each. Anyone who brings a nonperishable food item will receive a raffle ticket.

To volunteer, contact Cassinelli at 775-443-8424, or send an email to Christine_wa@yahoo.com.

The Nevada Appeal is at 580 Mallory Way, across from Computer Corps.

Information about Wishes & Angels is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/WishesAngelsNorthernNevada/.