Tuesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Tuesday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 7-1-8; Daily 3 Midday: 2-0-0; Daily 4: 0-8-9-5; Daily Derby: 1st: 1 Gold Rush; 2nd: 3 Hot Shot; 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: 1:XX.XX; Fantasy 5: 06-09-16-38-39; Mega Millions: 11-20-40-41-59, Mega Ball: 15; Megaplier 4.

The jackpot for today’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $106 million.

For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.