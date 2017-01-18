Tuesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Tuesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
January 18, 2017
Tuesday night’s winning California lotto numbers were:
Daily 3 Evening: 7-6-4; Daily 3 Midday: 5-2-5; Daily 4: 9-5-8-4.
Daily Derby: 1st: 9 Winning Spirit; 2nd: 2 Lucky Star; 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: 1:45.42; Fantasy 5: 03-11-15-21-28; Mega Millions: 20-31-54-56-59, Mega Ball: 3; Megaplier 5.
The jackpot for today’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $35 million.
For additional information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada state workers receive raise in proposed state budget by Gov. Brian Sandoval | 2017 Nevada Legislature
- Heller, Amodei on wrong side of history
- Nevada’s oldest WWII vet special guest to Gov. Brian Sandoval
- Sandoval unveils budget Tuesday
- Man arrested on possession of a stolen vehicle says Carson City Sheriff’s Office