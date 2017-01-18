 Tuesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Tuesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers

Tuesday night’s winning California lotto numbers were:

Daily 3 Evening: 7-6-4; Daily 3 Midday: 5-2-5; Daily 4: 9-5-8-4.

Daily Derby: 1st: 9 Winning Spirit; 2nd: 2 Lucky Star; 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: 1:45.42; Fantasy 5: 03-11-15-21-28; Mega Millions: 20-31-54-56-59, Mega Ball: 3; Megaplier 5.

The jackpot for today’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $35 million.

For additional information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.