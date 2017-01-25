Tuesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Tuesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
January 25, 2017
Tuesday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 4-7-7; Daily 3 Midday: 6-3-3; Daily 4: 9-5-1-1; Daily Derby: 1st: 4 Big Ben; 2nd: 11 Money Bags; 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: 1:44.78; Fantasy 5: 03-15-17-26-29; Mega Millions: 08-42-54-63-67, Mega Ball: 11.
The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $170 million.
For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.
