Two people killed in Douglas County crash

A Gardnerville woman and a juvenile were killed in a crash at Highway 88 and Centerville Lane in Douglas County on Wednesday.

Beverly Louise Phillips, 80, died as a result of the crash.

At about 3:20 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the intersection of Highway 88 and Centerville for a serious injury crash involving an SUV and a commercial motor vehicle.

The preliminary investigation showed a green 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV was eastbound on Centerville Lane and Highway 88. A Red 2005 Kenworth cement mixer truck was traveling northbound on Highway 88 approaching the intersection of Centerville Lane. The driver of the Suzuki pulled out to cross Highway 88 into the path of the cement truck.

The driver of the cement truck braked and attempted to avoid the Suzuki SUV, but was unable to avoid a collision causing the front of the cement truck to strike the right side of the green Suzuki. The juvenile passenger in the green Suzuki died as a result of the crash.

Phillips was transported by CareFlight to a Reno Hospital, but also later died.

Sgt. Karen Garretson of the Nevada Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) is investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information related to the crash is encouraged to contact Sgt. Garretson (NHP) at 775-687-9618 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us regarding case #171001643.