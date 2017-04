The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two juveniles involved in a liquor store burglary.

Deputies responded to reports of a robbery at the William Street Cowboy Liquor on Sunday at 11:40 p.m. The two male suspects broke the front door glass of the store and stole several bottles of alcohol.

If anyone recognizes the suspects, contact Detective Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852.