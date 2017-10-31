Unique sidewalk decals for pedestrians in Carson City

The Nevada Department of Transportation and partners are reminding community members to be pedestrian safe by installing sidewalk decals at two pedestrian crossing areas in Carson City.

Installed at the intersections of North Saliman Road and East William Street and West College Parkway and GS Richards Boulevard, the sidewalk decals feature imagery such as a shark-infested ocean with the message "Crossing distracted is just as deadly." The hair-raising images are meant to remind pedestrians that crossing area roadways without paying attention can be perilous.

Nevada pedestrian fatalities have spiked in 2017. As of Oct. 30, preliminary records show 73 pedestrian fatalities on Nevada roadways, a 30 percent increase versus this time last year. In Carson City, there has been one pedestrian death in 2017.

Funded by the Nevada Department of Transportation, the sidewalk decals are part of the state's Zero Fatalities traffic safety campaign which has reached 97 percent of Nevadans with potentially life-saving traffic safety messages.

According to crash reports, behaviors that contribute most frequently to pedestrian fatalities include crossing improperly or jaywalking, not being visible, drivers not yielding, as well as drivers and pedestrians failing to look out for each other.

Pedestrian safety tips include: Make Eye Contact with oncoming drivers when crossing the road to make sure they see you; avoid distractions including headphones, cell phones or other devices that divert your attention; look both ways when crossing the road to stay alert and alive; obey signs and signals and cross only in designated crossing areas; be noticed by wearing reflective and bright clothing when walking outdoors; help children to remain alert and help them cross safely.

Driver safety trips include: Be alert and watch for pedestrians crossing at corners and mid-block crossings; don't pass stopped cars they may be stopped for a pedestrian. It's against the law and highly dangerous for those crossing the street; slow down especially in areas where pedestrians are likely to be; follow signs and signals and always look right before turning on green; yield to pedestrians when turning. Pedestrians have the right of way; avoid distractions the text/call/tweet can wait; focus on the road and those around you; drive sober for your own safety and the safety of other drivers and pedestrians.