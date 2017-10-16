University of Nevada, Reno students are repainting stairwell tagged with swastikas

RENO — Some students at the University of Nevada, Reno say they're repainting a stairwell that had been tagged with swastikas at the Church Fine Arts building.

Artists, students and faculty were invited to join Sunday's project to repaint what is called the graffiti stairwell.

That's a spot where students over the years have been encouraged to spray paint graffiti as a creative outlet.

However, swastikas and threatening language was recently discovered at the stairwell.

University police are looking for whoever did the tagging.

The dean of UNR's College of Liberal Arts wants to see the stairwell restored a place for creativity and not hate.