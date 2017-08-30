Upper 90s for Carson City; fire may make Douglas County hazy

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high near 94.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a low around 56.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high near 96.

Sunday night: Mostly clear with a low around 58.

Saturday night: Mostly clear with a low around 58.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Mostly clear with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

The bad news: It's going to be quite a bit warmer than normal through the Labor Day weekend.

The good news: It's not going to be as hot as had been predicted earlier in the week.

"We've kind of toned down the temperatures slightly," Chris Johnston, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Reno, said Wednesday afternoon. "The (computer) models changed slightly."

The average high in Carson City and Douglas County for the final days of August and first days of September is 85 degrees, Johnston said. The forecast calls for highs in the middle to upper 90s through Tuesday, with Saturday approaching 98 degrees.

In Douglas County, smoke also could be an issue. Wednesday afternoon, the 950-acre Slinkard fire was forcing evacuations in the Topaz area.

According to the Record-Courier, the Mono County Sheriff's Office said evacuations also have been issued for residences from Robert's Ranch north to the Nevada state line.

The fire was burning in grass and brush above the corrals in Slinkard Valley.

Fire crews will be dealing with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal, according to the NWS.

"Usually by this time of year, we've started cooling down quite a bit for the normal high," Johnston said, adding the normal high for the beginning of August is 90 degrees.

In Carson City and Douglas County, the forecast for Thursday through Tuesday calls for highs ranging between 92 and 98 degrees with overnight lows between 52 and 58 degrees.

Fallon is expected to be even warmer, topping 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, according to the NWS website.

The forecast for Fallon from Thursday through Tuesday calls for highs between 94 and 101 degrees and overnight lows between 56 and 61 degrees.

Regionally, monthly record highs for September are possible from Saturday through Tuesday, the NWS reported on its website.

"The hottest days still look to be Saturday and Sunday with Sunday likely to be the hottest day," according to the website.

For information, go to http://www.weather.gov.