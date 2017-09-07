USDA offering energy grants to small businesses

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering grants and loans to rural small businesses and agriculture producers to help them afford alternative energy systems and improve efficiency.

A spokesman said the grants are for $20,000 or less.

"These investments can help a small business cut costs by reducing its energy expenditures over the long term," according to rural development state director Herb Shedd.

He said USDA is accepting Rural Energy For American Program applications through Oct. 31 of this year. The grants can pay up to a fourth of the cost of improvements.

In addition to small businesses, he said tribes, rural cooperatives and public power companies are eligible to apply.

More information is available from the Rural Development Office at 775-887-1222, Ext. 4764.