Vehicle rollover leads to fatal crash

A fatal crash in which the vehicle rolled over led to the death of the driver on Tuesday morning north of Silver Springs.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol troppers responded to US50 Alternate at Damon's Curve four miles north of Silver Springs for a serious injury rollover crash.

Preliminary investigation showed a white 2002 Ford F150 was traveling northbound on US50Alternate, when the driver lost control of the truck. The Ford F150 went off the roadway causing the truck to over turn. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle wasn't wearing a seat belt and succumbed to the injuries he sustained from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The name is being withheld pending next of kin notification. Alcohol may be a factor in the collision, NHP reported.

Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the Nevada Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) is investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information related to the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Hildebrand (NHP) at 775-687-9617 or dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us regarding case No. 170900417.