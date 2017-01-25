Veterans honored at Sierra Place Senior Living in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

For 15 veterans living at Sierra Place Senior Living, Wednesday afternoon was just another day until they were surprised with a visit from city and state leaders.

The officials were there to give the veterans pins of honor for their service in the military.

“I was not expecting this,” said Wes Borders, an Air Force veteran who served 500 combat missions overall during World War II, Korea and Vietnam. “It was a nice ceremony and no one was aware of it.”

Along with Borders, veterans who served in WWII, Korea or Vietnam were presented with certificates of honor from Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell, City Manager Nick Marano, Cesar Melgarejo from the Office of Gov. Brian Sandoval, and Director of Nevada Department of Veteran Services Kat Miller — also veterans.

“Some veterans believe if they didn’t do enough service, it’s less meaningful. But that’s not true. No matter what kind of service was done, it served our country.”Kat MillerDirector of Nevada Department of Veteran Services

“Carson City is a veteran-friendly community,” Marano said. “I don’t think some realize the work they have done while at war.”

Tracy Soliday, regional representative for U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei also brought signed certificates from the office for each veteran.

Out of the 500 homestead facilities in the state, the Sierra Place Senior Living on West College Parkway was one of the few that stepped up for veteran recognition, Miller said.

“Some veterans believe if they didn’t do enough service, it’s less meaningful,” she said. “But that’s not true. No matter what kind of service was done, it served our country.”

A special honor was addressed to Phyllis Anker Bendure — one of the oldest female WWII veterans in the state — from Sandoval. Bendure was Sandoval’s special guest at his State of the State speech Jan 17.

Melgarejo handed Bendure a special message from Sandoval, which included a portrait of them together.

“This deserves a standing ovation,” Melgarejo said. “We couldn’t have been more happy to have her be our guest.”