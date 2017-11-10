Veterans offered free admission to Michael Martin Murphey concert at Carson Nugget
November 10, 2017
Michael Martin Murphey will star in a concert that's free for veterans at 9 p.m. today at the Carson Nugget.
Veterans can claim their free admission by stopping by the casino's guest service center.
Murphey also will perform at 7 p.m. inside the Nugget's events center.
Tickets start at $20 for general admission. VIP seating is available for $40. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.BrownPaperTickets.com.
For information, call 775-882-1626, or go to http://www.CCNugget.com.
