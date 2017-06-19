Vets to honor 67th anniversary of Korean War | NevadaAppeal.com

Sunday, June 25, will mark the anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War, a conflict known as "the Forgotten War."

Sixty-seven years ago on that date, North Korean troops, supported by the Soviet Union and China, crossed the 38th parallel and invaded South Korea. The United Nations, with the United States as the main force, came to the aid of South Korea.

The fighting lasted until July 27, 1953, when an armistice was signed by the United Nations Command. No peace treaty was ever signed and the two nations of Korea remain technically at war to this day.

The conflict resulted in over 2 million fighting forces dead, wounded and missing. The United States suffered 36,574 dead, 103,284 wounded and 7,2926 missing, many of whom are still unaccounted for.

On Saturday, the Carson City Chapter No. 305 of the Korean War Veterans Association will be holding its annual fundraising event, The Rose of Sharon, at each of the Smith's grocery stores in Carson City, Dayton and Gardnerville from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Rose of Sharon is the national flower of South Korea and KWVA chapter veterans will handing out replicas of the flower and accepting donations for their regional activities. The local chapter, with the assistance and cooperation of the Carson City Parks Department, established and maintains the Korean War Memorial at Riverview Park on E. Fifth Street. The chapter also supports and donates to the Northern Nevada Honor Flight, Western Nevada College's nursing program, family members of chapter veterans who have passed away, and other local and regional events and activities.

The mission of the KWVA is to defend our nation, care for our veterans, perpetuate our legacy, remember our missing and fallen, maintain our memorial and support a free Korea.

Membership in the national association and local chapters is open to any person who has seen honorable service in any of the Armed Forces of the United States if that service was during June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955, or if that service was within Korea and its territorial waters and airspace anytime from Sept. 3, 1945 to the present day.

Stop by any Smith's store on Saturday and say "thank you" to a Korean War or Korean Defense veteran, learn more about the Carson City Korean War Memorial, receive a Rose of Sharon and help these veterans safeguard and perpetuate the memory of the Korean War so that it will no longer be regarded as the "Forgotten War."