VIP Celebrity Dinner for the Carl Howell Memorial Music Festival in August set | NevadaAppeal.com

Tickets are available for a special VIP Celebrity Dinner for the Carl Howell Memorial Music Festival in August.

Proceeds to the dinner and the music festival will go towards the Last Respond Fund, created to help the family of fallen Carson City Sheriff's Deputy Carl Howell.

Howell was killed in the line of duty Aug. 15, 2015, after responding to a domestic violence call. The events will run several days after the two-year anniversary of Howell's death.

The dinner will be Aug. 18, the night before the Carl Howell Memorial Music Festival and will allow attendees the chance to meet the celebrities, athletes and musicians who will be in Carson City to honor Howell.

Tickets will include a multi-course dinner as well as music and dancing with a live DJ, a cash bar, raffle and commemorative photos. The Official Master of Ceremonies is going to be Las Vegas comedian Tom Daw and Las Vegas Radio host Andre Hayes.

Celebrities attending will include: Ty Herndon; the Rednex; Prezident Brown; Hollywood actors Patrick Kilpatrick and Michael Pare; and actor and MMA Heavywight Champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson; former NFL player Vernon Fox; reality TV stars James Huling, Cody Brown, Liz and Julia Nolan from "Big Brother"; Lil Bit from "Party Down South"; singersongwriter Vivian Hicks; as well as several Nevada Senators, Congressmen and other government officials.

The event will be held at the Empire Ranch Golf Course with indoor and outdoor seating available. Tickets will be $100 each.

Limited tickets will be sold and can be purchased at Battle Born Harley Davdson on Research Way or through organizer Don Alexander at 775-400-0126.

Tickets are also available still for the Deputy Carl Howell Memorial Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 19. It will be an all-day event at the Battle Born Harley Davidson and feature several national, regional and local performers such as Ty Herndon, Rednex and Prezident Brown.

Additional acts include soul-funk artist Trey Stone, classic rock band AudioBoxx, mixing artist Steve's Rockin' DJ, acoustic artist Canyon White, country and rock band Southbound Train, rock and funk band Stereo Galaxy, blues and rock band Moz's Motley Blues, Musicole with Michael Coleman, acoustic group Giants of Zen, and classic rock band Voodoo Cats.

Tickets for the concert are $20 per adult and children 12 and under are free. Tickets will be available for purchase at several Carson City retailers, including Battle Born Harley Davidson, A to Zen, Hydra's Lair, Retro Replay, and also through any Last Response Memorial Fund board member.