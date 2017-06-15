Volunteers key to building, maintaining trails around Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Johanna Foster, an ecologist and adjunct biology professor at Western Nevada College, moved to Carson City a year ago. The first organization she joined was Muscle Powered.

She believes in Muscle Powered's mission to create a more walkable and bikeable community.

"I love being outdoors and hiking, just being around nature," she said. "Human beings need to be connected to open space. People will protect the environment if they understand it. They're interested in protecting what they know."

Foster recently joined the group on an outing to repair the Ash to Kings Canyon Trail in the mountains west of town.

"This is such a treasure we have in Carson City," Foster said. "In 15 minutes from town, you're walking in the wilds."

The seven-mile trail will be the centerpiece of this year's Carson City Off-Road mountain bike race as the trails around Lake Tahoe are still covered in snow.

Crew leader Oliver Lieder said the race, part of the Epic Rides series, is a testament to the work volunteers have done to create and maintain the three-year-old trail. "I think it's surreal and exciting at the same time," Lieder said. "It's really cool they chose this area for the race. It wouldn't be here without the trail, I don't think."

Volunteer crews have been working to repair the trail after damage caused by heavy snowfall and rain this past winter.

"A mudslide put about three feet of mud on the trail," said Jeff Potter, who initiated building the trail and organized volunteers. "The water kept running, creating a channel which undercut below and gave way. That's not fun for riders."

Potter said they expect to have 2,000 trips on the trail during the race. Muscle Powered is working with Epic Rides to get signs printed and installed to warn riders of upcoming turns.

"You come into these turns hot and you're concerned about your time," Potter said. "If you don't know they're coming, you're going to have some skid turns."

Lieder, who met Potter while out on the trails in Carson City, has joined Potter in the effort to build the trail since they broke ground in 2012.

He said his motivations are similar to Potter's.

"I wanted to be out on the trails that were close to my home," Lieder said. "Jeff's vision for this has been wonderful."

Dave Johnson, a physical therapist, feels a sense of duty to help with the building of upkeep of the trails.

"I use these trails three to four days a week," he said. "It's pure altruism"

Although the work can be strenuous, Potter said, it is always worth it, especially this spring as pine needles are scattered across the trail and an array of wildflowers are in bloom.

"Man, this is cool," he said. "It's really neat seeing that type of life happening."

Hail the Trail, an Epic Rides fundraiser is giving the public a chance to win one of three mountain bikes from Ibis, Salsa and Norco while also supporting trail-building organizations, including Carson City's Muscle Powered. To purchase a $4 raffle ticket, go to epicrides.com/hailthetrail. Winners will be chosen June 24.