Voting again for Carson City BAC Concert Series

The Brewery Arts Center needs your vote.

The BAC is in the running again for the Levitt AMP Grant Award which funds its free outdoor summer concert series.

The award goes to 15 organizations that serve cities of populations up to 400,000. The award, which the BAC received in 2016 and 2017, is decided on several factors, including community support.

"The previous two years of Levitt AMP Carson City were a huge success," said Gina Lopez Hill, BAC executive director. "We loved seeing the community come together every week to share in the experience of the free concerts and with this grant combined with the generosity of our community, we were able to bring in national caliber performers from Big Bad VooDoo Daddy to the Young Dubliners for everyone to enjoy. We really need the community's support through the online voting to be able to do this again for you."

To vote for the BAC's application go online to grant.levittamp.org/voter-registration-page/.

Voting is open until Nov. 20 and the award winners will be announced on Jan. 2.